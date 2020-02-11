🔥Dominic Cummings says cartoon superheroes PJ Masks could do better job than current cabinet🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dominic Cummings has mocked the Cabinet saying the team of cartoon superheroes known as PJ Masks could do a better job than the current crop of ministers.

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser made the comments ahead of a reshuffle on Thursday which is expected to see a number of ministers lose their jobs.

Downing Street confirmed the reshuffle ahead of a meeting for the new-look Cabinet on Friday.

Senior ministers including Chancellor Sajid Javid, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are expected to remain in place, while Downing Street has confirmed that Grant Shapps will stay on as Transport Secretary.

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is seen outside Downing Street i (REUTERS)

Mr Cummings had reportedly been seeking a wider reshuffle and shake-up of Whitehall ministries than is now expected to be delivered.

Asked for his views, he suggested that PJ Masks – a team of animated superheroes popular with children – could do a better job than all the Cabinet.

Dominic Cummings has said PJ Masks could do a better job than the current crop of ministers. (PJ Masks)

Leaving his home in Islington, north London, Mr Cummings uttered an allusion to the theme tune of PJ Masks when asked about the HS2 high-speed rail project – which is set to go ahead despite his objections.

“The night time is the right time to fight crime,” the bemused-looking father said in a bizarre doorstep interview by the BBC. “I can’t think of a rhyme.”

This is the PJ Masks Dominic Cummings was referring to

Asked about the reshuffle, he replied: “PJ Masks will do a greater job than all of them put together.”

Mr Javid is expected to be safe at the Treasury despite his reported feud with Mr Cummings, but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s fate looks less certain.

The PM is widely expected to cut a number of women ministers from the eight in his 31-strong Cabinet, jeopardising the already poor gender balance.

Fearing she is among those to be cast aside, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom issued a warning against “male-dominated” environments in a Daily Telegraph article.

A replacement Culture Secretary is also likely as the Government considers controversial changes to the BBC licence fee, with Nicky Morgan saying she expects to go.

The PM must also find a new president of the COP26 environment summit in Glasgow, having provoked an attack on his green record from former minister Claire O’Neill when he sacked her.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove appears to be the frontrunner having previously been environment secretary, but he refused to be drawn on his chances on Tuesday.

Steve Barclay will also be hoping to return to the Cabinet from the backbenches after his role as Brexit Secretary ended with the UK’s formal departure from the EU last month.