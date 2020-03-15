🔥Domestic Box Office GOING TO 22-Year Low BECAUSE OF Cornonavirus🔥

Along with the global implications, the continuing Coronavirus pandemic gets the movie industry facing an emergency famous brands which it hasn’t seen before, with some analysts predicting that the delays of several big-budget movies and restrictions being enforced in theaters could see Hollywood lose around $20 billion in revenue this season.

The Batman became the most recent high-profile project to obtain turn off, following likes of Fast & Furious 9, No right time to Die, Mulan and much more being delayed, which are guaranteed to earn vast sums of dollars at the minimum. There’ve been rumors that upcoming blockbusters like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 could see their release dates pushed back aswell, and therefore a few of the year’s biggest potential hits are facing uncertain futures.

That uncertainty has extended to the domestic box office, too, with early projections indicating that the entire totals will mark the cheapest cumulative gross since 1998. To place that into perspective, this week’s top is predicted to earn a combined $58.5 million, that is a huge drop from last week’s $100 million.

Disney and Pixar’s Onward is likely to wthhold the top spot for the next week running, however the lukewarm opening weekend and ongoing Coronavirus panic will ultimately start to see the animated feature end up being a bomb, having earned just $81 million globally up to now. Vin Diesel could have made the incorrect decision in not delaying Bloodshot, too, with the comic book flick set to stay for third place rather than even likely to crack $10 million.

Blockbuster season traditionally begins in April, but that seems highly unlikely to occur this year, especially with experts claiming that the pandemic will still only get worse on the coming weeks. We’re able to be set to enter unprecedented territory quite soon then, with theaters lying empty throughout a right time when action-packed blockbusters are often playing to sold-out audiences.