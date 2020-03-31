Dome eyed for overflow hospital as regional leaders urge statewide stay-at-home order

An aerial view of the Edward Jones Dome on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. The dome has since been renamed the Dome at America’s Center. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, [email protected]

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri National Guard was eyeing the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis as a possible overflow hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday.Parson said officials had made no decisions on “alternative care sites,” but said agency officials were assessing venues in metropolitan areas across the state.”The guard has been working since last week and through the weekend as part of our efforts to identify potential alternative care sites, if needed, around the state,” Parson said during his daily news briefing.Other possible hospital sites include multiple venues in Kansas City, the Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena in Springfield and the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Officials may also build temporary hospitals in Cape Girardeau and Joplin, Parson said.Parson made the announcement as regional leaders and his likely Democratic opponent in the November election pressured him to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, which they said was a necessary step in slowing the spread of COVID-19.“We have a limited window to take steps that will lessen the surge on our healthcare system and that window is closing rapidly. Continuing to wait only delays the inevitable,” Auditor Nicole Galloway, his likely opponent, said in a statement. “Failure to address the immediate threat to public health will undermine our economic recovery.” Parson said Tuesday the severity of the outbreak has varied by county and that he was worried about the possible economic impacts of a stay-at-home order.“Right now, I’m not at the point to do that,” he said, later adding: “I would say the state auditor needs to worry about being the state auditor.”As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Missouri health officials had reported 1,327 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, up from 1,031 positive cases on Monday. The state reported 14 deaths.Hospital sitesParson said officials were eyeing possible hospital sites in areas where there was patient need, the “possibility of deficient bed counts,” and where “utilities are available to start immediate construction, if necessary.”The Post-Dispatch reported March 23 that St. Louis-area hospitals would be overwhelmed during the COVID-19 outbreak under several scenarios outlined in findings by the Harvard Global Health Institute.The region has about 10,000 hospital beds in total, and about 4,300 were available on any given day, according to Harvard. In 12 of 18 scenarios Harvard examined, the region’s needs exceeded available hospital beds.Parson’s Tuesday announcement came after Missouri National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers officials met in Columbia last week to assess whether the University of Missouri’s two major athletic venues could be used as overflow hospitals if it becomes necessary.Parson said the Department of Health and Senior Services, the State Emergency Management Agency, the Office of Administration, the Missouri Hospital Association, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were working to identify sites.

“The site evaluations are continuing,” FEMA spokesman Michael Cappannari said Tuesday. “No construction would take place until sites are fully assessed and evaluated. A site inspection does not mean a temporary medical facility would be built. The purpose of the site inspections is to give states options for alternate medical care locations, should the need arise.”Reuters reported Tuesday the Army Corps was planning hundreds of temporary hospitals around the country to help with a surge in COVID-19 patients.Uniform approachLeaders of the three most populous counties on the Missouri side of the metro area all said Tuesday a more uniform response from state government could better manage the coronavirus crisis.Instead of a statewide stay-at-home order, Parson has limited gatherings of more than 10 people. He was leaving it to local governments to issue stricter orders.Parson said Monday that his order limiting groups could be extended to May from its April 6 expiration.During an online briefing hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said “one of our problems with the lack of a statewide response” is that activity, based on monitored traffic levels, in the western part of the county has not declined as much as traffic closer to the urban core. He suspects it could be because many of people live in Lincoln and Warren counties and have not “been restricted as to what they can and can’t do.”“In the eastern part of the county, we’re adjacent to St. Louis County, and 60 percent of the people in St. Charles County work in St. Louis County, so they’re getting the message much better than people in the western part of the county,” Ehlmann said. “That’s just one of the problems without having some kind of statewide response to this. In that regard I’d love to see the state get a little more involved.”The comments from Ehlmann, a Republican like Parson, follow Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s call last week for Parson to issue a statewide stay-home order. The city’s stay-home order goes to April 22.”It’s certainly possible, even likely that could be extended,” she said Tuesday. “But the more compliance we could have with that, perhaps the shorter that time period will be.”St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, also called for a statewide stay-home order.“It would help if Missouri had a standardized response,” Page told the business leaders Tuesday. “A stay-at-home order from the state would help us a great deal.”Though Page said the governor has helped the county obtain personal protective equipment, or PPE, and testing supplies, a statewide social distancing order could help keep rural areas from getting “an explosion of this virus.”In Illinois, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said the state is fortunate that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is “not acting in a piecemeal way.”“Unfortunately, when you have a piecemeal effort, as is going on in some states, that’s a problem,” said Kern, a Democrat like Pritzker.Bryce Gray of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

