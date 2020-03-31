Dome eyed as overflow hospital during COVID-19 outbreak

An aerial view of the Edward Jones Dome on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. The dome has since been renamed the Dome at America’s Center. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte, [email protected]

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri National Guard was eyeing the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis as a possible overflow hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday.Parson said officials had made no decisions on “alternative care sites,” but said agency officials were assessing venues in metropolitan areas across the state.”The guard has been working since last week and through the weekend as part of our efforts to identify potential alternative care sites, if needed, around the state,” Parson said during his daily news briefing.Other possible hospital sites include multiple venues in Kansas City, the Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena in Springfield and the Hearnes Center in Columbia.Hospitals may also be located in Cape Girardeau and Joplin, Parson said.As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Missouri health officials had reported 1,327 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, up from 1,031 positive cases on Monday. The state reported 14 deaths.

The governor said officials were eyeing sites in areas with “the possibility of deficient bed counts, areas large enough for patient population and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction, if necessary.”The Post-Dispatch reported March 23 that St. Louis-area hospitals would be overwhelmed during the COVID-19 outbreak under several scenarios outlined in findings by the Harvard Global Health Institute.The region has about 10,000 hospital beds in total, and about 4,300 were available on any given day, according to Harvard. In 12 of 18 scenarios Harvard examined, the region’s needs exceeded available hospital beds.Parson’s Tuesday announcement came after Missouri National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers officials met in Columbia last week to assess whether the University of Missouri’s two major athletic venues could be used as overflow hospitals if it becomes necessary.Parson said the Department of Health and Senior Services, the State Emergency Management Agency, the Office of Administration, the Missouri Hospital Association, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were working to identify sites.Reuters reported Tuesday the Army Corps was planning hundreds of temporary hospitals around the country to help with a surge in COVID-19 patients.The Columbia visit, on Friday, came the same day Parson signed an executive order mobilizing the Missouri National Guard as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

