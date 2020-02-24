🔥Dom Perignon, DJ sets and Sweet Caroline: How Tyson Fury celebrated his world title win over Deontay Wilder🔥

Tyson Fury put on another show inside the MGM Grand just hours after making history against Deontay Wilder in the hotel’s famous arena.

After holding court at this post-fight press conference, the Gypsy King made the short walk from the arena, through the sprawling casino and into the swanky Hakkasan nightclub which is part of the huge building, arriving to the packed venue at around 1am.

Once inside he wrapped himself in a Union Jack flag, grabbed the microphone from the DJ and began leading the chants to the hundreds of fans who turned up to catch a glimpse of the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Sporting one of his now trademark suits and deciding against a shirt underneath it, the only suggestion Fury had been in one of the most significant fights of the era was a bruise on the side of his head from one of the few punches landed by Wilder just hours earlier.

In Pictures | Wilder vs Fury 2 and undercard action | 23/02/20

He also bizarrely wore a green tie around his neck, which he had borrowed from Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, who now recognise him as their heavyweight champion.

Once inside, waitresses held up flashing signs that read TYSON FURY while one declared THE KING HAS RETURNED. It is understood the bar bill ran well into the thousands with Grey Goose vodka and Dom Perignon two of the most popular drinks among the group.

Beaming from ear-to-ear, Fury roared: ‘Who is ready to f*****g party?’

(REUTERS)

Surrounded by a 50-strong entourage of friends and family, including his wife Paris, brother Tommy and members of his training team, Fury later belted out a rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, which has become an anthem of British boxing over the past few years.

The 6ft 9in Morecambe man famously sang Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ in the immediate aftermath of his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf. This time he sang Don McLean’s American Pie inside the arena. Only a few hours later, the DJ inside Hakkasan nightclub played the track in Fury’s honour as he danced on stage.

(AP)

But he was not the only one signing as Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, also performed as part of the bash which was hosted by DJ and big boxing fan Steve Aoki.

The celebrations were a far cry from his last outing in Las Vegas just five months ago when he beat Otto Wallin. That night he was rushed directly to the hospital where he had over 40 stitches to close a horror cut above his right eyebrow. There was no after party and Fury ended up catching a flight back to England the very next afternoon.

This time Fury has afforded himself time to relax and flies back to England today where he will be reunited with his five children.