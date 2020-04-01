🔥Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories online for kids during the coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Dolly Parton has announced she will be reading bedtime stories to children over the coming weeks to help families “during a time of unrest”.

Earlier this week, the country music superstar revealed the 10-week project would be called Bedtime With Dolly and released through her Imagination Library charity.

Parton already sends free books to children all over the world through Imagination Library, and the latest initiative is sure to be welcomed by families stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each week the 74-year-old will read out a different bedtime story online, with the series launching on Thursday, April 2 with The Little Engine That Could, a story cited as a “source of inspiration for Dolly”.

The videos will then be posted online through the charity’s YouTube channel and Facebook.

The charity wrote online: “Goodnight with Dolly launches on April 2, with the hope that this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared storytime during this important period.

“Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates.”

The 9 to 5 singer wrote in a blog post online: “This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right.

“I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love.”

“It is an honour for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

Other books lined up over the next few weeks including There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake, Llama Llama Red Pajama and I Am a Rainbow.

Imagination Library gifts one free book a month to any child from birth to they reach five-years-old. Any child is included in the programme, regardless of their family income.