🔥Dolly Parton 'plans to be on the cover of Playboy' for her 75th birthday next year🔥

At the age of 74, country legend Dolly Parton has one unusual thing on her bucket list: to pose for Playboy. Again.

Appearing on 60 Minutes Australia, the singer revealed one of her dreams is to follow up her 1978 Playboy cover for her 75th birthday.

She said, “I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.”

“See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she continued.

Her 1978 photo shoot featured her in the brand’s iconic black leotard, only with a pink puffy tail and a sparkly pink take on its cuffs and bowtie.

She was asked if she would want to rewear the outfit, to which she responded, “Maybe! I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

She also joked about her known love of plastic surgery, saying she had had “about all the nips and tucks I can have.”

She added, “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

Parton’s cover came out in October 1978 and cost $2 at the time. The cover, which saw her adjust her bowtie, featured the headline “O-O-O-E-E-E! A HIT INTERVIEW WITH COUNTRY QUEEN DOLLY PARTON.”

She used a throwback picture from her shoot in an hilarious meme, kickstarting the #DollyPartonChallenge on Instagram.

In it, she shared four pictures that she would use on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder – with the Playboy shoot as her Tinder profile.

She captioned it, “Get you a woman who can do it all.”

Parton is set to turn 75 years old next January 19, so fingers crossed the magazine has heard her call. A documentary about Parton is set to be released on April 12 called Biography: Dolly on A&E.