🔥Dogs working from home: 12 of the cutest pooches keeping their owners company during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Millions of people around the world are have taken to working from home in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus, and the result has been a near-constant stream of hilarious and adorable snaps of pets helping – or hindering – their owners on the job.

With a global pandemic causing morale to plummet, animals have become the unsung heroes of the covid-19 outbreak – and it’s just the tonic we need right now.

Twitter is awash with pictures of cute pooches now under the employ of their humans, and Instagram now has several accounts dedicated to the theme.

Whether it’s providing that much-needed support by sleeping 12 hours a day or make an appearance in your morning conference call, pets are really doing their bit in this time of crisis.

Dogs seem particularly pleased by their owner’s presence in the house all day, if not slightly confused about the sudden turn of events.

Here are just 12 cute pooches who are WFH with their owners…

The workaholics

Some are not lacking in the enthusiasm department but may not be as helpful as they think.

Floyd showing his owner who’s boss:

Floyd is really getting on top of things working from home with his human Danny (Danny Rosin)

Some pets are just putting their owners to shame.

No hackers allowed in this work space (@an1shchauhan)

Reading up on work life – home life balance (@an1shchauhan)

The slackers

There is nothing like taking a back seat and letting the boss get on with it.

Even in this economic climate some animals are still getting promotions – I don’t think he appreciates it.

…

The needy ones

‘It doesn’t matter how and why you’re still here just never leave’ is the sentiment of some affectionate animals.

The stare of overbearing love can be tough to work under at times.

The confused

Some dogs are confused and a little upset to see their family working from home, their routine is all out of kilter.

The liabilities

The canines reminding their owners why up until now they do not work from home.

Cuddles masquerading as help.

The question is: will the human race be able to return to work post-coronavirus without their furry friends?