🔥Dog’s underbite makes him look permanently grumpy🔥

Meet Chico, the dog whose crooked underbite makes him look like he’s constantly ‘fed up with life’.

As the kids say, big mood.

Luckily for Chico, an 11-month-old Brussels Griffon, it was his grouchy appearance that landed him a loving home with owner Belle Evans, 47.

Belle fell in love with the dog the second she saw his furious expression.

She’s keen to clarify that Chico is a perfectly happy and healthy pup – he just looks absolutely miserable.

Belle, of Lynchburg, Virgina, US, said: ‘The first thing I noticed without a doubt was his crooked mouth. I could tell his jaw was somewhat off centre.

‘I wasn’t sure if that was something that would change when his puppy teeth fell out but I hoped it would not. Thankfully he never lost that crooked look.

‘My favourite look is when he squints his eyes, along with his crooked mouth, it makes me laugh every time.

‘Honestly Chico always looks grumpy, irritated and just fed up with life but in reality he is the sweetest little guy around.

‘Brussels Griffons are a fantastic breed that are extremely friendly and loving.

‘People online immediately fell for Chico and his grumpy face.

‘I do get comments sometimes saying “I don’t think he likes that” because of his facial expressions.

‘But Chico has the same expression whether he is wearing a costume or eating a steak.’

Chico lives with Belle and his furry ‘sisters’ Hazel, a 10-year-old pug mix, pug Rita, six, and three-year-old Ramona, a Boston terrier pug mix.

While he may be the smallest of the pack, Chico never lets his stature get in the way of going ‘all in’ when playing with his sisters and using them as chew toys.

He’s even earned the nickname of ‘piggybacker’ as he always sleeps on top of his sisters.

Belle shares photos of the squad on Instagram, regularly sharing pics of Chico wearing costumes and hanging out with his pals.

Belle said: ‘Chico has to be touching one of his sisters all the time. He really prefers to use them as pillows and his personal chew toys.

‘Rita and Ramona immediately loved him but Hazel, the queen of the castle took a while to warm up.

‘He is only 8lbs but blissfully unaware of how small he is. Since the get-go he has been all in with his sisters and unafraid to step into the wrestling ring with them.

‘His sisters have been awesome helping him to learn that they have a crazy mother that dresses them up and takes tonnes of photos.

‘He has learned the routine and has no problem putting on his costumes.

‘Their four personalities just mesh well together and bring me so much joy. They make me laugh every day.

‘They are not trained or really that well behaved but they make my life so much better and I’m lucky to have them.’

