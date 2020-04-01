🔥Dog helps deliver food to vulnerable neighbour during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman wanting to help a vulnerable neighbour in self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak has thought of an inventive way to get essential items to her – by using her Golden Retriever.

Karen Eveleth, from Manitou Springs, Colorado, has trained her dog Sunny to deliver food shopping and collect the post for her neighbour Renee Hellman, who uses an oxygen tank to help her breathe.

Ms Hellman and Ms Eveleth have been neighbours for more than 10 years, according to KKTV.

Ms Eveleth was keen to find a way to help her neighbour who had put herself in self-isolation fo her own safety during the pandemic, which means she can’t even leave the house to buy food or medicine.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Seven-year-old Sunny came to the rescue as Ms Eveleth realised she could deliver essential items without putting her neighbour at risk by coming into contact with her.

“She got the list, she gave it to Sunny, Sunny brought it to me,” Eveleth told KKTV. “I went to the store, got her groceries, and he delivered them all to her.”

Since then, Sunny makes frequent trips back and forth between the houses, which makes Ms Hellman’s days “a little more bearable”.

“What a wonderful thing, just a sweet thing,” Ms Hellman said. “So, he started doing the schlepping, back and forth. It’s been fun. It’s been a real treat.

“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice, and it makes you feel good. It’s a way of communicating.”

Ms Eveleth hopes the story brings a smile to people’s faces and inspire people to do something positive to help others during the Covid-19 outbreak.

She said: “Anybody can do something small, that can be so helpful.”

There are 189,356 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, with the death toll reaching 4,073 as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told Americans to wear scarves as face masks to protect them against the virus.

The state of New York has been hit the hardest with 76,049 confirmed infections.