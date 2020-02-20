🔥Dog friendly places for downtime in London🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

From a dog café with its very own grooming salon to a bakery which warmly welcomes pooches, here are some of London’s best spots for pups and their humans. They even have the paw of approval from Ella The Lhasa…

Maitre Choux

What the humans need to know

Step away from the stresses of London and inside the only choux pastry specialist patisserie in the world. The immaculate window display of the Soho café is always a big hit with passers-by but these delights are not just perfectly instagrammable, they are totally delicious too. They don’t come cheap but quality never does and everything here is lovingly created and displayed. It is hard to know what to choose when everything looks so good but the Salted Butter with Homemade Caramel Éclair and the Vanilla Choux would be a good place to start.

Or for a savoury twist try the Smoked Salmon, Yuzu Cream Cheese and Avocado. The éclairs, choux and chouquettes are not all that this gem has to offer, the hot chocolate is divine and intense enough to come in shot form.

What the dogs need to know

Expect adoration from the friendly team but sadly the treats are not for the doggos – we are all in favour of the three Michelin star-experienced chef behind this place creating a dog friendly choux but there is no such delight on the menu yet, maitrechoux.com.

Mr & Mrs Small

What the humans need to know

The first of its kind in central London, this dog café, crèche, groomer and boutique is a dream spot for dog owners and dog lovers. The café is not just dog friendly but designed to be enjoyed as much by the dogs as the humans. Owners can have a well-priced coffee and cake in the homely setting while their dogs socialise and explore off leash. There is a real community feel created as people bond over their love of dogs and although it hasn’t been open long the loyal fan base is fast growing.

As expected, the staff are big animal lovers and this shows in the level of attention and affection all canine visitors receive. Day care facilities allow for doggy drop off so owners can run errands or enjoy some time to themselves knowing their dog is in safe hands in the secure indoor play area. And the high levels of individual care and attention make for top quality grooming too. Whether a simple ‘wash and fluff’ or a full groom, dogs are sure to be pampered and leave feeling silky soft and smelling fresh.

Downstairs the boutique stocks some ultra-stylish fashionwear and accessories from brands including Overglam which is fast becoming known for its chic knitwear, outwear and even eveningwear.

The venue is a real gem set in the heart of Marylebone and well worth a visit.

What the dogs need to know

Quite simply, dogs ought to prepare to have a great time. Showered with love and affection from the moment they arrive, every effort is made to make them feel at home with treats, water bowls and beds. For dogs in day care, the artificial grass and play area is a great zone to run around and expel some energy. With lots of opportunities for play time and socialisation, a visit here is most likely to be followed with a well-earned nap. But before they leave, dogs should get ready to have a quick picture taken so they can join the doggy wall of fame, mrandmrssmall.co.uk.

Cocotte

What the humans need to know

Chicken lovers everywhere should give this French farm-to-table restaurant a try. During the week, the star of the show is the free-range chicken, marinated in a secret recipe for 24 hours and served with fresh salads and sides and seven homemade sauces. At weekends the brunch offering is more varied, although chicken is of course still at the heart of the menu.

The Chicken and Waffles are a real hit and the Club Sandwich is a generous portion of juicy chicken and fresh salad. Go bottomless for £18 and make the most of the perfectly blended Bloody Marys or other cocktails or beers of your choice.

What the dogs need to know

It is hard to resist the wafts of freshly cooked chicken as the humans tuck into their food but a well behaved pooch may be rewarded with a little taste. And if staying quietly tucked under the table indoors is too much of a struggle, there is a heated outdoor terrace with a little more space that may be easier to settle into, mycocotte.uk.

Dominique Ansel

What the humans need to know

The offerings here, both sweet and savoury, are spectacular. The menu, comprised of lunch, brunch, viennoiserie, cookies, cakes and tarts, is vast and it is especially difficult to choose when everything tastes so good.

It is no surprise that the Dominique Ansel Croque Monsiuer is a best seller – this super cheesy delight is not to be missed. But be sure to leave room to enjoy the famed sweet dishes. A stunning selection of fine French patisserie is displayed in the shop to eat in or take away, including classics and more inventive options such as a Liquid Caramel Peanut Butter Mousse Cake, Blackberry Pavlova and Cotton-Soft Cheesecake.

A visit here is not complete without a Cronut, the bakery’s signature “half croissant, half doughnut” pastry. With special flavours launched monthly there’s every reason to keep going back for more.

What the dogs need to know

Indoor seating is available but the more dog friendly space is the heated terrace with a picturesque floral wall and benches under which a well behaved dog can take a nap.

Although there are not specific dog treats on the menu, generous owners might choose to share a bite of freshly baked mini madeleine or a little taste of their own dog-friendly savoury dishes.

And even if an edible treat is not on the menu, good behaviour might be rewarded with a visit to luxury pet boutique Mungo & Maud which is just moments away. Cashmere sweater anyone? dominiqueansellondon.com.

Chucs, Westbourne Grove

What the humans need to know

A beautiful place to enjoy Italian all-day dining with a restaurant split over two floors, bar and outdoor terrace. The chic interiors designed by Peter Mikic channel 1950s Italian elegance without being overly formal. The atmosphere is equally well balanced so caters for relaxed dinners or special occasions and the staff are friendly and attentive, making everyone feel welcome and well looked after.

The menu offers a variety of dishes without compromising on quality and is accompanied by a great wine list. Dishes include Jerusalem Artichoke Velouté with Winter Truffle to start, Grilled Organic Salmon with Purple Sprouting Broccoli and Marjoram for main and desserts like Pistachio & Chocolate Mille-Feuille or, of course, the classic Tiramisu.

What the dogs need to know

This is one for the sophisticated dog who is prepared to settle into the serene surroundings and relax when the humans enjoy their meal. The outdoor terrace allows a bit more freedom to explore and, if lucky, soak up some sun in the warmer months.

The local area is home to so many dogs that taking a walk around Notting Hill before visiting the restaurant should provide lots of opportunity to meet fellow canine friends and all that socialising should help a dog get ready to rest, chucsrestaurants.com.

We will be regularly updating this guide so keep checking for our latest discoveries…