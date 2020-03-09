🔥Dog finally finds home after almost six years in kennels thanks to billboard campaign🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A dog who spent six years in a shelter has finally found a home.

Merrick, the six-year-old mutt, found a forever home after a local businessman forked out thousands to put the animal on a billboard.

The dog had spent more than 2,000 days at the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, Missouri, before Jordan Nussbaum persuded his girlfriend that they should adopt the dog, according to the Guardian.

Staff at the shelter gave a Merrick leaving party as he walked out of the kennels to his new owners.

Mr Nussbaum said: “It breaks my heart that he sat there but I think it was destined that he waited that long.

“It was love at first sight. What they wanted was someone without kids who had a lot of energy to keep up with him because he’s a huge dog. But he’s still a puppy.”

Scott Poore paid $3,000 (£2,300) for the billboard that changed the dog’s life.

Mr Poore, the owner of clothes company Mission Driven, said: “It’s unbelievable it was this hard of a process.

“We were telling the same story to the same audience for those five and a half years but when Mission Driven bought the billboard we reached a whole new audience.”