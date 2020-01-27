Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) will get a fright in Coronation Street tonight after finding baby Bertie semi-conscious in his cot.

After running the tot to hospital, he learns his son has contracted measles.

Ridden with guilt, and afraid of losing him, Daniel blames himself for not getting Bertie immunized.

Is his fear confounded or is he right to be scared?

Does Bertie die from measles in Coronation Street?

When Daniel finds Bertie unconscious, he immediately panics and tells Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) to call an ambulance.

Once the paramedics arrive, they ask Daniel about the rash on Bertie’s back – a rash that Daniel hadn’t noticed.

When they confirm the diagnosis, Daniel reveals he never got the rest of Bertie’s vaccinations.

Luckily, Bertie survives, but Daniel’s refusal to get him vaccinated ends up having a knock-on effect on other characters when pregnant Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) miscarries as a result of her having the measles.

When her and Gary find out Bertie was not vaccinated, they put two and two together to realise the source of the illness, and crucially, the reason behind her miscarriage.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) is furious when he finds out, causing him to lash out at Daniel.

Will Daniel ever forgive himself?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 7: 30pm on ITV.

