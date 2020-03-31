🔥Does Andrew Cuomo have nipple piercings? The Internet seems to think so🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has drawn praise for his decisive response to the coronavirus pandemic, but in the last 24 hours he’s been trending for a different reason.

After photos of Cuomo emerged at a March 27 press conference, during which he announced that the first 1,000-bed temporary hospital had been built at Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, some social media users noticed something “distracting” about Cuomo’s chest.

Sharing a picture of Cuomo at the conference, one user asked, “Is it just me or is Cuomo’s nipple totally pierced?”

(Getty Images)

As users speculated about Cuomo’s nipples, one user branded the moment #nipplegate – a reference to the now-infamous Superbowl moment where Justin Timberlake accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast.

One Twitter user also said she thought the “tweet was a joke but now I’m genuinely curious [and] really need to scrub my search history.”

Other photos shared by Cuomo’s official Flickr page led some users to speculate that he may have not one, but two nipple piercings.

A wave of memes and jokes followed, with one user writing, “I take back what I said, Andrew Cuomo’s obvious nipple ring for president 2020.”

(Getty Images)

Another agreed, writing that the alleged piercing(s) “makes him even MORE qualified to lead in my book. Because he’s suffered real pain, and keeps it hidden to do what’s best for his people.”

One New Yorker also directly tweeted Cuomo, “We must, as New Yorkers, join together and find out whether or not our governor has his nipple/s pierced. Pls urgently confirm @NYGovCuomo.”

Another user said it was “just a powerful new level of being divorced”, referring to the fact that Cuomo is currently single after separating with his longterm partner Sandra Lee last year.

They never married, but were together for ten years.

As social media erupted with talk of Cuomo’s potential piercings, others also criticised the negative nature of the attention.

One user wrote “let’s not nipple shame” as another said, “Hey judgey No kink shaming We oldies kink too [sic].”

Others took the opportunity to bring up a baffling tweet from President Donald Trump in 2011, when he criticised Rep. Barney Frank for his appearance during an address on the House floor.

Trump said at the time, “Barney Frank looked disgusting – nipples protruding – in his blue shirt before Congress. Very very disrespectful.”

Of course, a number of people trolled the president and Cuomo by sharing the tweet in relation to the Governor, with one taking it a step further.

A user took the tweet word for word, writing, “Andrew Cuomo looked disgusting – nipple piercings protruding – in his white shirt before Emergency Room Physicians. Very very disrespectful.”

Cuomo has not responded to the speculation, nor does it seem he ever will.

Instead, over the past days he has been calling for people to “support” healthcare workers by socially distancing and staying at home.

He wrote yesterday, “The key battle in this fight is taking place in hospitals across the city, the state and this country. Our healthcare workers are on the front line. They are the soldiers fighting this battle on behalf of all of us. Support them – stay home.”

Cuomo also called for healthcare workers across the country to help support understaffed New York hospitals, a move which saw 76,000 medical professionals volunteer.

As part of a call to help secure more equipment for healthcare professionals, he also took the time to thank them saying, “We are in awe of you. We’re all inspired by you. We all wonder secretly would we have the courage to really step up at a time of challenge and they are doing it, and they are doing it every day. And we are all in their debt. And we respect them and we love them for what they’re doing.”