🔥Doctor Who suffers lowest ratings since 2005 revival🔥

Doctor Who has slumped to its lowest ratings because the programme was revived in 2005, in accordance with new viewing figures.

The ultimate bout of the 12th group of the BBC’s sci-fi show attracted a TV audience of just 4.6 million.

That is just below the prior all-time low of 4.7 million, that was set by an episode in 2017.

TV audiences over the latest series averaged 5.3 million.

The most recent series kicked off on January 1 (BBC / BBC Studios)

That is also the cheapest since Doctor Who was simply relaunched 15 years back.

This is a stark turnaround in fortunes for the show, where ratings saw a lift when Jodie Whittaker overran the title role in the beginning of 2018.

Audiences have been declining before she stepped in to the Tardis.

But Whittaker’s first series scored the best average ratings for Doctor Who in nearly ten years.

Her second series, which found a finish on March 1, didn’t continue doing this type or sort of success.

This year’s series appears no less than six times in a high 10 of the least-watched Doctor Who episodes since 2005.

The BBC has recently confirmed Jodie Whittaker will return because the Doctor in a festive special by the end of 2020, alongside regular companions Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill.

All figures are consolidated ratings for TV audiences, published by Barb.

With reporting by Press Association.