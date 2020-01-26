🔥Doctor Who reveals first ever black, female Doctor in surprise twist that could change everything🔥

Doctor Who’s latest episode dealt some serious surprises – but the biggest of all was the breaking of new ground by introducing the show’s ever black Doctor.

Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker) was left stunned after an encounter with a woman named Ruth, whose belief she was a lifelong resident of Gloucester turned out to be false.

The character, played by Holby City star Jo Martin, was then seen pushing an ‘in case of emergency’ button as the Judoon invaded her hometown in a bid to give the Doctor some help.

Turns out, she was a never-before-seen regeneration of the Doctor – which should be impossible as neither remembers the other.

So which came first, Thirteen or the newbie? And what does that mean for the show going forward?

Well, first and foremost it’s a complete first in the show’s 50+ year history, as a black actor has never been seen in the role before.

In fact, until Jodie joined the show in 2017, the role was only ever played by white, male stars – and the evolution of the Doctor into female form drew debate.

What happens next for the pair as they figure out how they both came to be (parallel universes, some memory wiping, or something new entirely) remains to be seen.

It’s going to be one hell of a job to figure out though.

The team behind the series have also not confirmed any plans to have Jo replace Jodie permanently either, and Jodie herself has admitted she’s signed up for another season.

But considering the show’s ability to have kept this much from us for so long, are they about to pull the Whittaker shaped rug from under us?

With only room for one Doctor, and the pair already getting under each other’s skin in terms of working around each other, things look like they could go seriously wrong.

To be fair though, considering the amount of old faces making a return to the Doctor’s life during this latest episode – including a shock return of an old companion, as well as rhino-like space police The Judoon – it’ll probably do her good to see the new one.

Good luck to her fellow time travelling pals though to figure out just who the hell’s who and what their connection is to the Doctor though.

Doctor Who continues next Sunday at 6pm on BBC One.





