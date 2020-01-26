🔥Doctor Who: Fugitive of the Judoon, recap: the best episode of the series, with surprise returns and killer twists🔥

“Fo po sho no!” Fo po sho yes, actually. The sci-fi franchise bounced back with the best episode of the series, featuring the surprise return of an old favourite and some killer twists.

Here’s what happened in “Fugitive of the Judoon”…

Space rhinos hit Gloucester in search of mysterious foe

This episode sae the return of rhino-headed space police force the Judoon – old adversaries who first appeared in 2007 story “Smith and Jones” and who have popped up periodically over the next eight years. They were now targeting the slightly unlikely location of 21st century Gloucester in their search for a fugitive. But who could they be seeking in the sleepy cathedral city?

We were duly introduced to Lee Clayton (Neil Stuke of Game On fame) and his wife Ruth (Holby City’s Jo Martin) on her 44th birthday. He worked at Bathrooms 4 U, she was a local tour guide. Surely the Judoon couldn’t be pursuing this seemingly innocuous middle-aged married couple?

Judging by Lee’s shifty behaviour and the wild conspiracy theories of his love rival All Ears Allan (Michael Begley), it seemed like Lee was the fugitive alien in question. The stakes were raised by the Judoon zapping various Glostonians in typically trigger-happy style.