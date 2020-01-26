🔥Doctor Who fans stunned with shock reappearance of Captain Jack Harkness🔥

Warning: Doctor Who spoilers ahead

Doctor Who is used to seeing some familiar faces drop in and out every now and again – but viewers were stunned when she ran into Captain Jack Harkness.

The immortal Torchwood operative, played by John Barrowman, hasn’t been seen on screen in years, with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) going through a face change or two since.

As it happens, it was one regeneration too many for Jack to keep up with – and as he reappeared and immediately planted a snog on the lips of Graham (Bradley Walsh).

While Judoon take over the Earth in search of their missing fugitive who should have landed there, Jack warns Graham that: ‘He needs to know the future of the universe is at stake.’

When Jack’s informed that he (the Doctor) is now a she, it’s clearly too much to resist for the character who suddenly gets himself more involved.

As you can hope, he was just as cheeky and rude as ever.

However, at the halfway point of series 12, he makes a drop in cameo to say hi – adding to a number of friends and foes who have popped up over the course of the latest run.

Most notably, the Master, who has been given a new look themselves and regenerated as Sacha Dhawan.

Naturally fans couldn’t believe their eyes – and were delighted at his return:

Will he back making a return later this season though? Or will his fly-by appearance be just a tiny little easter egg to keep fans guessing?

Guess we’ll now have to wait to find out.

Meanwhile, we know that Jodie Whittaker has already agreed to do another season of the long-running sci-fi favourite, continuing her reign as the Thirteenth regeneration of the Time Lord.

She let slip the news during a chat with Entertainment Weekly, where she said: ‘I’m doing another season.

‘That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie.’

Doctor Who continues Sunday at 7.10pm on BBC One.





