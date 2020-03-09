🔥Doctor Strange Director Wants To Do A Star Wars Horror Movie Set On Hoth🔥

Question. If Scott Derrickson could make a Star Wars movie, what kind of Star Wars movie would it be? I’ve no idea how that topic of conversation came to be asked (and I only have so much time to explain the result). But for whatever reason, we have an answer to that hypothetical.

In a since deleted tweet, Derrickson floated his far-far-away fantasy project as follows:

“Just asked what kind of Star Wars movie I would make. I answered that I would make Hoth, an R-rated frozen planet horror film in the vein of The Thing or Lovecraft’s In the Mountains of Madness, with zero connection to any previous characters or storylines.”

A horror filmmaker who made the crossover to blockbuster fodder with Doctor Strange, only to get bumped out of the sequel when he had too many provocative notions regarding its direction, Derrickson’s suggestion bears all those threads beautifully. I don’t know why the tweet got deleted, but I can speculate, and if there’s one thing the internet was designed for, it’s near-mindless speculation.

The former Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director may have Disney contacts who’d rather their ex-employee wasn’t fanning the fantastic fires of enthusiastic fandom fanatics. One potential franchise-horror has already been snuffed, after all. Alternatively, given the fact that he appears to have been quoting from a conversation with an unknown party, that person may not have wanted details of their discussion posted on the internet. It’s plausible, right?

Or perhaps it’s not Disney, perhaps it’s Derrickson himself. It’s his Twitter account and perhaps he felt making a move on his former employers was inappropriate. Perhaps? Perhaps. Or maybe he just sat on his phone by mistake. It happens.

Whatever the reason, you’re welcome to join in my flights of fantasy in that place down below. The comments section, you awful people. Can we at least retain some self-respect, even if that’s all we’ve got left? I won’t be undermined; Star Wars and all its possible spinoffs are very important. As you can tell by my tone.