🔥Doctor isolates from cancer-stricken son, 3, to treat coronavirus patients🔥

A doctor has told of the heartbreaking decision to avoid his child with cancer for six months to enable him to treat people with coronavirus.

Nick Dennison, a consultant anaesthetist at Frimley Park hospital in Camberley, Surrey, said Alfie, three, had recently started treatment for the blood cancer lymphoma.

He said he would have to stay away from Alfie, whose immune system will be weakened by chemotherapy, to avoid passing coronavirus onto him.

In a Facebook post that has been shared about 80,000 times in 24 hours, Dr Dennison wrote: “My son turned three years old last week and is six weeks into a three-year chemotherapy programme for lymphoma.

“The virus is a big threat to his life and as I am going to be exposed this week doing my job, I can no longer live at home.”

He continued: “I have to make a difficult choice: do my job and save lives of people I don’t know, or to be with my son whilst he battles cancer.

“Alfie hopefully will survive his cancer and chemo. My heart is broken making this decision, but I choose to save the lives of strangers and leave him in the care of my beautiful wife and family.

“Later this week I’ll be moving into a motor home and will not be able to take any further part in his care for the next six months.

“Bottom line: SOCIALLY ISOLATE or people die in two weeks.”

Mr Dennison said anaesthetists were being “re-rolled” as intensive care doctors.

“We will be tasked with putting the sickest patients under anaesthetic and onto ventilators/life support machines,” he said.

“The intensive care unit is already full of Covid-19 patients on ventilators.”

He added: “It seems the public health message is not getting through. Let me be clear. A lot of people are going to die.

“They will mainly be 70 years plus but be in no doubt, 30 to 40-year-olds will die too.

“As healthcare workers we are now expecting to catch it despite PPE [personal protective equipment].”