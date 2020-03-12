The latest headlines in your inbox

A Spanish doctor with coronavirus has chronicled his symptoms in a series of social media updates.

Dr. Yale Tung Chen, 35, caught the infection when treating patients at Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid.

He has since been sharing ultrasounds scans of his lungs on Twitter and listing his symptoms to show the public how COVID-19 affects the body.

He wrote on Twitter: “Day 1 after #COVID diagnosis. Sore throat, headache (strong!), Dry cough but not shortness of breath. No lung US abnormalities. Will keep a #POCUS track of my lungs.

The doctor, who is quarantined in his home, became unwell at the end of his shift.

On his second day of self-isolation he wrote: “Day 2 after #COVID diagnosis. Less sore throat, cough & headache (thank God!), still no shortness of breath or pleuritic chest pain. #POCUS update: small bilateral pleural effusion, thickened pleural line & basal b-lines (plaps).”

He continued: “Day 3 after #COVID diagnosis. No sore throat/headache. Yesterday was cough day, still no shortness of breath/chest pain.

“Diarrhea started, lucky cough got better. #POCUS update: similar effusion, seems less thickened pleural line + no b-lines (PLAPS). #mycoviddiary.”

Today the doctor wrote: “Day 4 after #COVID diagnosis. More cough & tiredness (very badly), still no dyspnea/chest pain. #POCUS update: Right side on resolution, Left side a more thickened pleural line + 2 subpleural consolidations. #mycoviddiary.”

Mr Tung Chen told the Standard he had been “overwhelmed” with people’s reaction and support on social media ,

“I am a sonographist, we have a strong committment to share our studies, clips, experiences on Twitter,” he said. “And this time was no different, only that I was the patient.”

The doctor described his isolation as “a little bit tough”.

“Today is worse, much [more] tired than yesterday,” he said.

After his family yesterday received negative results from their coronavirus tests, Mr Tung Chen made them leave the house.

“When their result came up, I pushed them out,” he said. They are now with other family members.

“Now I have the whole house for me… which is a relief, to be able to walk around.”

Mr Tung Chen is now waiting for his symptoms to resolve, so he can get tested again, and, he hopes, receive a negative result.

He joked that he had “not even a minute to rest” because so many people wanted to hear his story.

“Now I don’t have time to answer all my tweets,” he said.

Spain is the second hardest-hit European country by the virus after Italy. The country has confirmed 2,174 cases of the virus, with 49 deaths.