🔥Doc Rivers was emotional discussing the ‘devastating’ loss of Kobe Bryant🔥

The sports world was devastated on Sunday by the news that former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California. Bryant was 41.

John Altobelli, a former Cape Cod League baseball coach and the father of a Red Sox scout, was also killed in the crash along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa.

The Celtics and Pelicans, who played a game Sunday, honored Bryant by each taking shot clock violations of 24 seconds (24 being one of the numbers Bryant wore during his career). New Orleans won the game, 123-108.

Doc Rivers’s emotional reaction to the news: After hearing the tragic news of Bryant’s death, former Celtics coach and current Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke to the media. He broke down in tears as he talked about what the former Laker meant to him.

“The news is just devastating to everybody who knew him — have known him a long time,” Rivers said. “You know he means a lot to me obviously. He was such a great opponent. It’s what you want in sports. He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have — the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans. It’s funny, I was getting to know him more since he retired. This is a tough one.”

“Looking at my young players and seeing how emotional they are — they didn’t even know him,” Rivers continued. “It just tells you have far his reach was. This is just shocking news for all of us.”

“Sorry I don’t have a lot to say,” Rivers said. “I just can’t. … I have to go talk to a team before a game and tell them to play, and I can’t.”

Doc Rivers remembers Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/q6LcIA4ghT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020

Rivers coached the Celtics against Bryant’s Lakers in two NBA Finals. Though rivals on the court, Rivers and Bryant developed a friendship that only grew with time.

“We always liked to reminisce,” Rivers recalled. “We would always laugh at our versions of our losses. When we beat them in 2008, he had his version. And when they beat us in 2010, I had my version. And we would laugh at how different we looked at the game. This is a great loss for the league. I thought he had so much more left to do. He was starting to do it. Never seen him happier.”

Trivia: Which player did Lakers general manager Jerry West trade to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Bryant, the No. 13 overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 2002 FIBA World Cup champion.

Celtics players shared their thoughts:

The Celtics discuss the impact that Kobe Bryant had on their lives. pic.twitter.com/5qVfK2jfaz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 27, 2020

And here’s the Celtics’ statement on Bryant:

“There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the greatest talents and competitors to ever play basketball, and his love of the sport inspired countless fans and players around the world. Our fans were fortunate to watch him as he contributed many memorable chapters to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, which he treasured. We extend our deepest condolences to Kobe’s family, fans, and the entire Lakers organization, as well as all of the victims and families affected by this horrible tragedy.”

From Bill Russell:

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

On this day: In 2006, Bryant followed up his 81-point game with a 30-point effort in a 106-105 overtime win over the Warriors. With under two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game, the Lakers trailed 94-88. Bryant responded by continuously driving to the foul line, nailing six free throws to tie the game up.

In overtime, Bryant scored nine of the Lakers’ 12 points to edge a narrow victory.

Daily highlight: After scoring a penalty on Sunday, PSG forward Neymar paid homage to Bryant.

Neymar paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by holding up the iconic No. 24 after scoring for PSG. 🙏 (via @beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/svYirpiOTZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2020

Trivia answer: Vlade Divac