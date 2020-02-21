Doc about St. Louis native Miles Davis comes to ‘American Masters’ on PBS

Jazz legend Miles Davis won every possible award in music, but he was also a profound influence on family members in other ways. He’ll be featured in a new PBS documentary.

PBS

Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis may have been a big influence on son Erin’s musical career, but he also gave him lessons on style and a love for boxing.When the two were home together, Erin Davis recalls, Miles used to encourage him to “get the fights on.” They watched while eating popcorn and drinking Diet Cokes, delivering the kind of commentary that could have aired on ESPN.“He could analyze boxing like music almost,” Erin Davis says. “He’d be like, ‘This guy is slick because he can move like this’ or ‘This guy is too tall. His reach is not helping.’”Miles wanted Erin to train like a fighter, but he resisted: “This is cutting into my ‘me’ time. I can’t.”

Miles Davis died in 1991 at the age of 65 but his influence on music remains today. He’s considered one of the legends of jazz music.

PBS

Miles Davis was born in 1926 in Alton. His family moved to East St. Louis a year later.Erin Davis is among those who recall the Grammy winner’s illustrious career in “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” a documentary that looks at the musician’s career and the moments that defined it. The film screened for St. Louis audiences in September. Airing Tuesday on PBS’ “American Masters,” the documentary pulls back the curtain to show sides of Davis that many didn’t know existed.For example, he was a fan of fashion, and his bandmates remember him changing clothes as many as six times a day.“I never remember him in something casual,” Erin Davis says. “Maybe to paint in, but nothing I would call casual.”Instead, he loved to shop and encouraged his musicians to ignore the price tags. Vince Wilburn, Davis’ nephew, remembers going into a store with him and watching him “spend $50,000 in five minutes.”During a concert one night, band member Marcus Miller told Davis his shoes looked great. “I can get Cicely (Tyson, his wife) to get you a pair. Look how the pants drape over the shoes, Marcus,” the jazz legend replied.“Working in the studio with him, it was just anecdotes and just jokes,” Miller says. “He was surprised that we ever got anything done.”As Davis’ music changed, so, too, did his band. “It just kept changing and changing,” Erin Davis says. “It kept evolving. He got to hip-hop and I don’t know what would have come after that. To me, the legacy is that: It’s not just to be comfortable in one style. You had one great album, you had 10 great hits. Keep pushing and exploring. Your fans will complain, but you’ll get new fans.”Stanley Nelson, who directed and produced the documentary, says the jazz legend was a stern, often cryptic band leader. “But all the musicians we talked to loved Miles,” he says. “Even with as hard and abusive of a person that Miles could be, the musicians who played with him, loved him.”When Nelson asked some of them to comment on film, they didn’t hesitate. “They all tell these really funny stories about Miles. Every single person that we interviewed would go into the voice — Miles’ raspy voice.”Says Miller: “He was very, very salty when you first met him. But as a musician you always suspect that there is a very tender, beautiful soul underneath that exterior. It would be impossible to play (his kind of ballads) if you didn’t have that sensitive, tender soul underneath. It made him a very unusual musician.”

Miles Davis is seen during a concert he gave together with Quincy Jones at the Jazz-Festival in Montreaux, Switzerland July 8, 1991. (AP Photo/Keystone)

STR

Erin Davis, who played drums with his father’s band, says the experience was nerve-racking. “Still, it was the greatest experience. What I learned was if you want to be a musician, you have to be serious about it … maybe not take myself seriously, but take (music) seriously.”Today, Erin Davis is a record producer and one of the conservators of his father’s estate.

