🔥Do you know your ashtanga from your acro? How to choose the right yoga practice for you🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Yoga can have a powerful effect on your body and mind. It can improve flexibility, muscle strength, lung and heart health, and it will almost certainly leave you feeling more zen. There’s a reason why people have been practising it for thousands of years.

Combining breathwork with mindfulness and movement, it’s the OG wellness trend, and if you’ve overdone the HIIT sessions lately, it could be worth taking things back to basics.

Matching your flow to your mood and needs on any given day is crucial to ensuring you get the most out of your practice. But with so many different styles out there, finding the right one can feel overwhelming, made even more confusing by the fact that many have sanskrit names.

To guide you on your way, we asked some of London’s top yoga practitioners to explain the different styles for us. From powerful, strength-based styles to restorative, meditave, and even shamanistic, here’ s your complete guide to elevating your flow.

If you want to feel zen…

Yin yoga

What is it: Yin yoga (pictured above) involves long held stretches that allow the body to go deeper into each pose, relaxing muscular tension and lengthening connective tissues. Using props (bolsters, blankets, blocks and straps), you form the shape and settle into a ‘soft edge’ (where you begin each pose at around 60 per cent of your physical capacity). You’ll feel the pose intensify as time goes on, then you carefully exit the pose and come to a neutral position to connect back to the body and notice the flush of fresh blood and energy rush to the area that was being restricted.

Point of difference: poses are held from anywhere between 2-10 minutes.

Good for: reconnecting with your body and breath. This meditative style is great to slow thoughts and reduce anxiety.

Try it when you’re feeling: anxious, restless or work out often. This style of practice is a great way to counterbalance the busy lifestyles we lead – you’re guaranteed a good night’s sleep if you attend an evening class.

Where? Blok in Clapton, Shoreditch, Manchester; bloklondon.com

Yoga nidra

Yoga Nidra (Karen Yeomans)

What is it: Yoga nidra is a practice where you access a state of conscious deep sleep – those magic moments between waking and sleeping – that helps to unwind the nervous system, promote relaxation and banish stress.

Point of difference: a floor-based practice during which you’re covered with blankets.

Good for: clearing the mind to make space for new, creative thoughts. Some even claim 45 minutes of yoga nidra is the equivalent to three hours sleep!

Try it when you’re feeling: overwhelmed by racing thoughts.

Where? Triyoga, various locations; triyoga.co.uk

If you’re in need of some healing (and want to work your abs)…

Forrest yoga

Forrest yoga doesn’t actually involve being among the trees, expect to work your core (Shutterstock)

What it is: Forrest is yoga modernised for the 21st century, designed to heal modern ailments on an emotional, physical and spiritual level. This yoga style teaches you how to feel through a slow yet strong practice aimed at treating our tendency to disconnect.

Point of difference: You’ll find a lot more core work in a Forrest class and an even stronger focus on the breath. Unlike other types of yoga, this style also encourages you to change your drishti (direction of your gaze) in a lot of poses to allow the neck to relax rather than gaze upwards.

Good for: Strengthening the core and connecting with the ceremonial aspect of a yoga practice.

Try it when you’re feeling: Disconnected or unfocused and a need to ground your body and mind. Focusing on the breath can also help you calm your nervous system, relax and reconnect to yourself.

Where? Moreyoga; various locations; moreyoga.co.uk

If you want to get creative…

Dharma yoga

Expect to spend plenty of time upside down during a Dharma yoga class (rishikesh yogpeeth/Unsplash)

What is it: A challenging and dynamic yoga style named after classical Hatha-Raja Yoga Master, Sri Dharma Mittra. Most poses are held for a longer period of time than in a typical Vinyasa class, which adds a level of difficulty. Yogis are encouraged to move in and out of the postures gracefully, like a dancer.

Point of difference: Headstand is considered the king of the poses in this style, so you’ll usually encounter many variations of the pose in a Dharma class. In a Dharma class, you’ll also always be guided to lead with the left side of the body – except in twists.

Good for: Creating space to deepen your own practice, as teachers are encouraged to only give essential cues for each pose to allow students to explore the shapes on their own.

Try it when you’re feeling: imbalanced, want to challenge your control or like to dance and move freely.

Where? Moreyoga; various locations; moreyoga.co.uk

Wheel yoga

Using the yoga wheel can help you master backbends (Shutterstock / Aleksandra Voinov)

What is it: the yoga wheel is a unique prop that can help you work more deeply and safely into postures, especially backbends and inversions – it’s great for those who spend a lot of time hunched over a desk all day.

Point of difference: you’ll use the wheel to open the front of the body and massage the spine, stretching fascial tissue.

Good for: exploring postures from a different angle and in a fun way.

Try it when you’re feeling: like you want to mix it up.

Where? Triyoga, various locations; triyoga.co.uk

Mandala flow

What it is: Mandala is a dynamic yoga style that usually starts and ends with a couple of longer held yin poses to prepare the areas of the body you’ll be working on. Rooted in shamanism, each sequence is tied to one of the four elements – air, fire, water and earth – each of which relates to a set of muscles and chakra.

Point of difference: You’ll explore circular movements in the body and move around all four corners of the mat, while the sequence will focus on one group of muscles.

Good for: Energising you in the morning and switching off from autopilot – moving around all four corners of the mat really helps you to focus on coordinating your lefts and rights, which is both challenging and fun.

Try it when you’re feeling: Stuck or low energetically – this practice helps you explore new types of movement in the body, learn about the elements and move with more freedom, which can be a great way to release stress or dormant energy.

Where? Moreyoga; various locations; moreyoga.co.uk

If you want to buddy up… Acroyoga

(Dreamstime/Svetlin Yosifov)

What is it: Acroyoga is a practice based on a combination of yoga and acrobatics and involves two roles: a flyer (the person on the top) and a base (the person underneath).

Point of difference: you work with a partner, one supports the other.

Good for: building trust, connection, communication, discovering you can do far more together than you thought possible.

Try it when you’re feeling: like you want to have fun and explore an activity that challenges you on many levels.

Where? AcroYogaDance; London Bridge; acroyogadance.com

If you want to get sweaty…

Ashtanga yoga

Ashtanga

What is it: this practice synchronises breath, postures and drishti (gaze point) to create a dynamic, flowing practice that builds internal heat.

Point of difference: the sequence is the same every time no matter if you are practising Ashtanga in a class that is led by the teacher, or in a traditional self-practice setting where the teacher is there to silently guide you.

Good for: building strength, purifying the nervous system and calming the mind.

Try it when you’re feeling: the need to move, sweat and focus.

Where? Triyoga, various locations; triyoga.co.uk

Yogasana

What it is: Yogasana is a strong physical practice, taking you through a set sequence with options to modify. Asana in sanskrit refers to the physical poses in yoga, so this style is more focused on the physical part of the practice.

Point of difference: You’ll move through a set sequence.

Good for: Strengthening the body and mind.

Try it when you’re feeling: like you want to build strength. If you need an energy boost, this class is perfect.

Where? Moreyoga; various locations; moreyoga.co.uk

If you’re in need of focus… Iyengar yoga

lyengar

What is it: Iyengar yoga was created by B.K.S. Iyengar and is known for its precision and sophisticated understanding of postures.

Point of difference: lots of attention to detail, precision, alignment, long holds and use of props like bricks, blocks, bolsters, blankets, straps and ropes.

Good for: learning the subtleties of postures and building safe, healthy alignment that is individual to the student.

Try it when you’re feeling: up for a challenge, and in need of focus.

Where? Triyoga, various locations; triyoga.co.uk

If you want to get spiritual…

Kundalini yoga

Expect to chant in a kundlini yoga class

What is it: Kundalini yoga combines invigorating movement, with dynamic breathwork, meditation and the chanting of mantras to build vitality.

Point of difference: you’ll practise “kriyas” or detoxifying techniques, such as strong repetitive arm movements, breathwork and hand gestures to help build mental endurance and fortify the nervous system.

Good for: strengthening intuition and willpower, and developing a spiritual practice.

Try it when you’re feeling: low on physical and mental stamina

Where? Triyoga, various locations; triyoga.co.uk

A yoga class in action at MoreYoga

Jivamukti yoga

What it is: Jivamukti is a method of moving the spine in all directions to allow prana (the breath) to move freely. Beyond the physical, the practice also incorporates many of the eight limbs of yoga – a core aspect of yoga philosophy – into each class.

Point of difference: Each class incorporates a strong focus on yoga philosophy, challenging your perception of the world.

Good for: Challenging your perspective and deepening your knowledge of yoga and how to lead a more yogic lifestyle.

Try it when you’re feeling: Curious to see things differently and deepen your physical and philosophical understanding of yoga.

Where? Moreyoga; various locations; moreyoga.co.uk

Prana Vinyasa

What it is: Prana Vinyasa was developed by Shiva Rea, an American teacher with a background in world dance and movement. Along with a strong focus on the breath – prana means breath in sanskrit – you’ll find a ritualistic approach to movement in this style along with a commitment to honouring the lineage of yoga.

Point of difference: Shiva Rea developed 40 different namaskars or salutations – opening you up to different ways of moving the body beyond the traditional sun and moon salutations of a typical Vinyasa class.

Good for: Finding a deeper meaning in your yoga practise and honouring the history of yoga.

Try it when you’re feeling: Tired of traditional sun salutations and interested in exploring yoga’s ancient roots. If you’re feeling low or uninspired this could be the perfect practise to help inspire you spiritually and open your body and mind.

Where? Moreyoga; various locations; moreyoga.co.uk