Do you believe in miracles? We were there 40 years ago at Lake Placid

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviet Union in a medal round match at the the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. The United States upset the mighty Soviets in a breathtaking moment freighted with the tension of the Cold War. After four decades, nobody is willing to stop talking about perhaps the greatest David over Goliath moment in the history of sports.

STF

The victory by the U.S. men’s hockey team over the heavily favored Soviet Union on Feb. 22, 1980 is widely regarded as one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Forty years later, we present the Post-Dispatch’s original coverage of that game.LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – At 3:53 p.m. Friday an hour and seven minutes before the U.S. hockey team was to play Russia a scalper stood in front of the Country Kitchen restaurant on the main street of this tiny town and held up two tickets. “U.S.-Russia,” he cried out. “This is the one you’ve been waiting for. How much is it worth to you?”Of the thousands of people that had choked the sidewalks, one stepped forward and said, “$150 apiece.” The scalper shook his head. “Not good enough,” he said. “You’ll have to do better than that.”The prospective purchaser shrugged his shoulders and turned away. Undoubtedly today he is kicking himself for not paying whatever it took. The guy missed one of the greatest games ever played in America in any sport you want to name.The 4-3 U.S. victory over Russia, unexpected as it was, probably wrapped up the gold medal for this amazing American team.The U.S. plays Finland at 10 a.m. Sunday (St. Louis time) in its final game of the medal round in the Winter Olympic Games. The medals will be determined by total points and a goal differential if there is a tie. An American victory tomorrow would lock up the gold. The U.S. leads with three points (two for beating Russia and one for a tie with Sweden in the first round), Russia and the Swedes have two each and Finland has one.The Swedes and Finns tied, 3-3, in Friday night’s other medal round game. When U.S. Coach Herb Brooks assembled the players last summer, skilled but inexperienced in international hockey, little did anyone realize that they would become a family, growing to earn the respected nickname Team USA and finally Team Destiny.When Mike Eruzione blasted a 20-foot wrist shot past a screened Soviet goalie, Vladimir Myshkin, with 10 minutes left in the third period to put the U.S. up, 4-3, it seemed that it would be only momentary pleasure for the Americans. After all, this was the same Russian team that had clobbered the U.S. in an exhibition game, 10-3, at New York on Feb. 9 and had a history of striking quickly and powerfully.Every American fan in the Olympic ice arena held his breath each time the Soviet skaters pushed the puck up the ice. The 10 minutes were an eternity.”Every second seemed like an hour,” U.S. forward John Harrington would say later. This was the same Russian team that beat the National Hockey League all-stars last year, was considered the very best team in the world and swaggered into Lake Placid top-heavy favorites to win its fifth straight Olympic gold medal. Six of the Russians are playing in their third Olympics. There are players on the Soviet squad in their mid-30s, some of whom were being groomed for stardom in Mother Russia before all of the U.S. players were beginning to think about shaving.

In this Feb. 22, 1980, photo, United States coach Herb Books and players look to the action on the ice during a medal-round game against the Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in the Lake Placid region, much of it still fueled by the memory of the U.S. hockey team beating the Soviet Union as the “Miracle on Ice” highlight of the 1980 Olympic Games. (Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via AP)

Tom Sweeney

Eruzione and Buzz Schneider are the graybeards among the Americans at age 26. But you can’t measure desire. And these U.S. hockey players the youngest in the Olympic Games have it. The hands of fate were at work.When America won its only gold medal in ice hockey, it was on U.S. soil and to do it the U.S. had to defeat Russia. Bill Christian knocked in the winning goal in a shocking upset in 1960 at Squaw Valley. Friday night, he was in the crowd at the ice arena to see history repeated this time with his son, Dave, on the U.S. squad.In that triumph immortalized now as the Miracle of Squaw Valley Jack McCartan was in the nets, kicking aside shot after shot against both the Russians and Czechoslovakia. When the U.S. won the silver medal in 1972 at Sapporo, it was Lefty Curran who made 51 saves to beat the Czechs in an heroic performance. At Lake Placid, it was Jim Craig who was equally heroic and peerless as were McCartan and Curran.Everyone and that included the entire Russian team, Brooks, and Craig himself realized that if the U.S. was to achieve the improbable Friday night, the hopes rested on the broad shoulders of a former All-America goalie at Boston University. That’s Craig.”I’ve seen them come back a thousand times,” he said of the Russians. “If they did I wanted to make it a good goal. I didn’t want anybody saying I was nervous or that I couldn’t play in the big games.”No way anyone could pin that rap on Jim Craig. Not Friday night. Not ever again.The explosive Soviets outshot the U.S., 39-16. They rushed Craig time and again and, always, he met the challenges. He was like a rock in the crease. Each team scored short-handed goals, but it was a rebound shot by Mark Johnson with one second left in the first period that turned the arena on its ear.Dave Christian’s desperation smash of 75 feet ricocheted off the pads of Soviet goalie Vladislav Tretjak. Johnson, breaking down the left side of the ice, got a stick on it and slapped it in to tie the game at 2-2.Victor Tikhonov, the Russian coach, had seen enough. When the second period began it was Myshkin, not Tretjak, in the nets.”We realized Tretjak was very nervous,” said the coach, explaining the switch. Russia led, 3-2, at the end of the second period. And that set up the final period, which belonged to the Americans.Vladimir Krutov, a 19-year-old forward who is the Soviet star, was off for high sticking when Johnson, the best of the 20 players on the U.S. squad, scored in a crowd in front of the Soviet net at 11 minutes 21 seconds.There were eight seconds remaining in Krutov’s penalty when Johnson connected. Eighty-one seconds after that, Eruzione put the U.S. ahead to stay, 4-3.He had just crawled over the boards on a shift change. The puck was in the corner, being dug out by Harrington, who got a pass to teammate Mark Pavelich. The puck deflected off Pavelich’s stick and Eruzione corralled it. As he did, a Russian defenseman backed in on Myshkin, blocking his vision on Eruzione’s shot.”I kept telling everyone, ‘Michael will fix it up, Michael will get the goal'” said Eruzione’s dad, Eugene Eruzione of Winthrop, Mass. “That kid is something. I hope he gets a break. He keeps fighting and fighting. I know he can play in the National Hockey League. I know he can.”

In this Feb. 22, 1980, photo, United States goalie Jim Craig sprawls to make a save on the Soviet Union’s Vladimir Golikov during a medal-round game at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in the Lake Placid region, much of it still fueled by the memory of the U.S. hockey team beating the Soviet Union as the “Miracle on Ice” highlight of the 1980 Olympic Games. (Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via AP)

Tom Sweeney

The white-knuckle tension that built to a fever pitch in the final moments was incredible. The U.S. played keep away while the Russians frantically tried to storm Craig.Everyone in the place was watching the clock and waiting for what surely would be an eventual Soviet breakthrough. Maybe two or three quick goals and the dream would be shattered.Over the speakers came the announcement: “Two minutes to play.The crowd was alternately chanting ‘ “USA!” and peeking at the clock.Forty-eight seconds left. Vladimir Petrov misses the net with a drive.Thirty-four seconds left. Petrov again. A miss.Twenty-seven seconds left. Valari Kharlamov cranks up and fires. A chip shot that flies past Craig.No seconds left. The game is over. The U.S. had done what was considered to be the impossible.

1980 Olympics hockey

An American flag, left, and a Soviet hockey team banner frame the two teams as they warm up on the ice for the second period action of their Winter Olympics playoff round game in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 22, 1980. The U.S. team is in the foreground and the Soviets in the back. (AP Photo)

AP

1980: Herb Brooks

U.S. hockey team members sitting on the bench watch the action on the ice during last minutes of semifinal game with U.S.S.R. at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., Friday night, Feb. 22, 1980. Coach Herb Brooks is at left, behind player number 10. (AP Photo)

AP

1980 Olympics hockey

USA coach Herb Brooks, center, looks on from the bench during the closing minutes of the semifinal game against the USSR at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, in a Feb. 22, 1980 photo, in Lake Placid, N.Y. “Miracle on Ice” coach Herb Brooks and Patrick Roy, the NHL’s winningest goaltender, highlight the newest class of the Hockey Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

1980 Olympics hockey

Robert McClanahan, of the U.S. Olympic hockey team, crashes into Aleksandre Golikov, of the Soviet team during first period of Olympic playoff game in Lake Placid, N.Y., Frb. 22, 1980. At right is William Schneider of the U.S. team. (AP Photo)

STF

1980 Olympics hockey

In this Feb. 22, 1980 file photo, The United States’ Mark Johnson (10) prepares to shoot puck into the net for the second U.S. goal in the first period of a semifinal hockey game as the Soviet goalie Vladislav Tretjak defends at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. The U.S. won 4-3. Although Mark Johnson is sitting on the mother of all hockey motivational stories, he’s waiting until just the right moment to break it out for the U.S. women’s team. Johnson was the reason for the “Miracle on Ice” 30 years ago, scoring two goals for the U.S. hockey team when they toppled the Soviets. (AP Photo/File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

1980 Olympics hockey

Soviet goalie Vladislav Tretiak allows a goal by the U.S. team in the first period of a medal-round hockey game at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Tretiak was pulled after the first period, and the U.S. team went on to win the game 4-3 in major upset. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

1980 Olympics hockey

In this Feb. 22, 1980 file photo, Michael Eruzione, left, scorer of the decisive fourth goal for the U.S. in the game against the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, is embraced by teammates John O’Callahan, David Silk, and goalie James Craig after he brought his team into the lead. The rivalry between the two countries is renewed Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014, inside the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi, though this time it’s only a preliminary round game instead of a semifinal. What’s also different is the diminished tension surrounding this encounter. The 1980 game was played against the backdrop of a still-simmering Cold War, portrayed as a surrogate battle of good vs. evil. Which side was which depended largely on where you viewed it from. (AP Photo/File)

STF

1980 Olympics hockey

The U.S ice hockey team rushes toward goalie Jim Craig after their upset win over the Soviet Union in the semi-final round of the XIII Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., Feb. 22, 1980. Team USA won 4-3 to advance to the final game for the Olympic gold. The American players from left are, Mark Johnson (10); Eric Strobel (19); William Schneider (25); David Christian (23); Mark Wells (15); Steve Cristoff (11); Bob Suter (20), who is behind Philip Verchota (27). John O’Callahan is hugged by Michael Ramsey. (AP Photo)

AP

1980 Olympics hockey

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, The United States ice hockey team rushes toward goalie Jim Craig after their 4-3 upset win over the Soviet Union in the semi-final round of the XIII Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., The American players from left are, Mark Johnson (10); Eric Strobel (19); William Schneider (25); David Christian (23); Mark Wells (15); Steve Cristoff (11); Bob Suter (20), Philip Verchota (27). John O’Callahan is hugged by Michael Ramsey. Although Mark Johnson is sitting on the mother of all hockey motivational stories, he’s waiting until just the right moment to break it out for the U.S. women’s team. Johnson was the reason for the “Miracle on Ice” 30 years ago, scoring two goals for the U.S. hockey team when they toppled the Soviets. (AP Photo/File)

AP

1980 Olympics hockey

The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team members celebrate after their upset victory over the heavily favored Soviet team by 4-3 score in the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Feb. 22, 1980. (AP Photo)

AP

1980 Olympics hockey

The U.S. hockey team celebrates victory over Finland to win the gold medal, February 23, 1980, at the Winter Olympics, Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo)

AP

USA Wins Against Soviet Union in Ice Hockey

The U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the partisan Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd, February 22, 1980. (AP Photo)

AP

Miracle on Ice shows how much Olympics on TV have changed

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, U.S. goalie James Craig leaps high in the air in the final second of a 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in a medal match at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/File)

STF

Miracle on Ice shows how much Olympics on TV have changed

*ATTENTION AP SPORTS PHOTO DESK, EMBARGOED UNTIL 12:01AM ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2020* In this Feb. 22, 1980, photo, Team USA goaltender Jim Craig got a hug from goalie coach Warren Strelow in the moments after defeating the Soviet Union during the medal-round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in the Lake Placid region, much of it still fueled by the memory of the U.S. hockey team beating the Soviet Union as the “Miracle on Ice” highlight of the 1980 Olympic Games. (Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via AP)

Tom Sweeney

On Feb. 11, 1982, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith into a Redbird for most of his career.

Bertram Atwater was killed on the way to see his sweetheart. That led to the first double hanging in St. Louis on Feb. 16, 1897

Funeral procession for the Civil War hero and occasional St. Louisan featured a procession of 12,000 soldiers, veterans and notables on a winding, seven-mile path from downtown to Calvary Cemetery.

Detectives suspected Dinty Colbeck was trying to muscle back into business after a prison stint, but killing remains unsolved.

August A. Busch Sr., the president of Anheuser-Busch, was suffering from heart problems and gout when he shot himself in his bed at Grant’s Farm. He used a pearl-handled .32-caliber revolver he kept by his bed.

The story of the Missouri humorist as publisher and how a wicked electrotyper’s trick nearly gave the fun-loving public a terrible shock.

On Feb. 15, 1995, John Hughes brought ‘The Breakfast Club’ to theaters around the country. Here is our original review.

The family was made famous for introducing lager beer to St. Louis. His son would later commit suicide in the same house.

It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.