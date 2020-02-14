🔥Do use emoji hearts and beware of sharing — my Valentine's Day rules for love letters in a digital age🔥

I tried to pretend that my love for you was dead, though I could only do so by pretending myself that my heart was dead.” That is how the poet T.S. Eliot described his heartbreak in a letter to his paramour Emily Hale, his sparse prose describing intense pain as their love fell apart.

I can’t imagine that kind of imagery zipping its way to me across WhatsApp or sliding into my DMs. But then not everyone gets to date T.S. Eliot. Anyway, communication has moved on. The myriad ways we have to express ourselves — from emojis to memes — allow for more creativity when describing the affairs of the heart. So, this Valentine’s Day, here are my guidelines to follow when sending your own message.

Don’t rush. The immediacy of delivery should not tempt you to fire off missives just as fast. Before mobile phones, we took our time composing love letters and they were rare treasures — long and often scented. These carefully constructed, passionate scripts boosted romantic standing. This goal should remain in the 21st century.

Tread carefully. Because we are conditioned to share. Eliot was furious with Hale for donating his letters to Princeton. And it was ever thus. One poor boy at university wrote to me confessing his undying infatuation — and this after one night of kissing and a subsequent, firm rebuttal.

He wrote that he became smitten as he watched the tomato ketchup dribble down my chin as I wolfed a burger at 3am; that he’d chucked his girlfriend and saw us together for life.

I was drunk, the ketchup/chin combo was not pretty, and his behaviour was a tad lunatic. The letter was pinned to our kitchen noticeboard and caused hilarity among my housemates for months. Nowadays, this could have been published to millions.

Judge your timing. A letter can be opened at an appropriate moment. With today’s technology, this is harder to control. Content should reflect that. Particularly if your love letter is actually of the Dear John variety — brutal to ping into someone’s hand without warning, with devastating consequences. And, if filled with explicit yearnings, remember they might be in the middle of chatting to their mum.

Pick the medium you are best suited to. I can think of nothing more romantic than someone taking the trouble to create a brilliantly imaginative TikTok story, or conjure up a hilarious meme. But I’d never do it myself. (I’ve been married for many years and words are still my forte.) But if you are a born visual performer this is your time to shine.

Beware instant gratification. A string of messages flying back and forth can provide an intoxicating adrenaline rush. But the flipside is ghosting. When you know your WhatsApp message has been read and silence follows, it can be heart-stopping. Powerplay, for sure, can be at work. Equally, they might be busy, so keep a cool head. If it is powerplay, either refuse to play, or play well.

An emoji heart can work wonders. I love honesty. Like when Vita Sackville-West wrote to Virginia Woolf: “I am reduced to a thing that wants Virginia. I composed a beautiful letter to you in the sleepless nightmare hours of the night, and it has all gone. I just miss you, in a quite simple desperate human way.”

Join the movement to fashion our future

Now for an ode to my lovely friend Amy Powney, the creative director of sustainable fashion brand Mother of Pearl, who has just given birth.

This incredible powerhouse of a woman never stops. She has taken on the almost impossible role of trying to educate us about sustainable fashion, in a marketplace swimming with pretenders riding the green bandwagon for their Insta feeds.

She believes in her mission to such an extent that in October I had to warn her she would hurt herself through exhaustion if she kept trying so valiantly to save the planet. Naturally, she ignored me.

Last night she launched a new initiative, #FashionOurFuture — a platform where we can all share clever sustainable pledge ideas, which are perfectly accessible for social media. If you love vintage, make a promise to become an “Old Age Purchaser”, or become a “Rent Girl” and vow to borrow an outfit for your next big occasion.

Follow the project, which Amy was working on right up to the hour she gave birth, on Instagram at @fashionourfuture and get your mates on board. Model Amber Valletta, pictured below, has joined up, as have Vogue and a host of fashion luminaries. But what the movement really needs is all of you.

Amber Valletta (Getty Images)

* At a dinner, an old school associate of Dominic Cummings dropped the amusing titbit that the PM’s adviser’s father had run the local disco.

In order to ensure their Saturday night fun and the chance to kiss girls, the schoolboys would cosy up to Cummings — whether they liked him or not — for fear that his dad would bar them from the disco otherwise.

Given the rumours surrounding Sajid Javid’s resignation , it would appear the old rules remain.

Be nice to the gatekeeper, or there are no guarantees you will get in again.

