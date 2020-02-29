🔥Do MCU Fans Really Want Henry Cavill As Wolverine In Captain Marvel 2?🔥

It’s been three years since we said goodbye to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in James Mangold’s Logan. It was a superb sendoff to a character audiences had been watching for almost 20 years. But now that Marvel Studios has the rights to the X-Men characters, rumors have continuously floated around about the next actor who could rock the sideburns and claws. The new hot gossip is Henry Cavill being introduced as the next Wolverine in the MCU’s Captain Marvel 2.

Again, this is pure rumor. There is no reliable source confirming that Henry Cavill is even “in talks” to play Logan. We don’t even know why Wolverine would pop up in Captain Marvel 2, although the characters do know each other in Marvel Comics and they’ll have an unexpected team-up soon in Captain Marvel #17. But on Friday, the casting rumor went absolutely viral and it got fans talking about the idea. Do MCU fans like the idea of the Man of Steel and The Witcher star following in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps?

Opinions on the subject spread thanks to The Quartering seem to be mixed. Here’s an obvious first reaction:

Audiences just went on a long journey with Fox’s X-Men series that ended just perfectly with Logan. It would be an uphill battle for Marvel Studios to try to replicate the success and iconic status of Hugh Jackman’s performance with anyone – including Henry Cavill. Not to mention the British actor already has quite a few famous characters under his belt already:

It’s not like Henry Cavill isn’t busy already. The Witcher Season 2 is coming after its massive success for Netflix, and some DC fans are still hoping the actor will someday return for another appearance as Superman. Back in November, he said, “I’ve not given up the role” and he still wants to do justice to the character.

But then again, the casting does have potential. Check it out:

Famed digital artist BossLogic even made up a piece of art dedicated to Henry Cavill as Wolverine and it’s awesome:

One thing fans are already taking issue with about the casting rumors is how tall Henry Cavill is. He’s 6’1 and in the comic books Wolverine is supposed to be only 5’3. Sure Hugh Jackman towers at 6’3, but now that fans have seen a tall Logan, it might be time for some short man representation with its next depiction. This is why rumors of Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton, and even a petition for Danny DeVito to play Wolverine have gone around in recent months.

Captain Marvel 2 is officially coming in 2022 with Brie Larson returning to her role as Carol Danvers and WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell penning the script. Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not be involved this time around, but may find another place in the MCU.

Now I turn it to you. What are your thoughts on Henry Cavill as Wolverine? Sound off in the comments and vote in our poll below.

Should Henry Cavill Play Wolverine In Captain Marvel 2?