Question: I’ve just bought a flat in a posh mansion block with a fancy concierge and already I have received a service charge bill — for last year! I have told the managing agents that I didn’t even own the apartment then — but they are insisting I must pay up anyway. Is this correct?

Answer: When you purchase a leasehold property you take over the liability for all service charges relating to it. The managing agent is therefore correct in requesting this payment from you.

Under the standard conditions of sale, which should be incorporated into all residential property contracts, a purchaser is entitled to claim such additional service charges from the seller.

However, in practice the sums of money in question are often relatively small and the cost of making a claim may outweigh the claim itself.

A common method of protecting a home buyer against such charges is to agree for an appropriate sum from the sale proceeds to be held until the end-of-year accounts have been finalised.

A retention will usually be held for a period of between 12 and 18 months, depending on the facts in question.

In order to clarify matters, you should speak to your solicitor and ask them to confirm whether any retention is held under the terms of the contract.

Where no retention is held, you may be able to make a claim against the seller for these sums. However, as I have already explained, this course of action may not be economical.

These answers can only be a very brief commentary on the issues raised and should not be relied on as legal advice. No liability is accepted for such reliance. If you have similar issues, you should obtain advice from a solicitor.

Piers King is a solicitor in the property department of Streathers Solicitors LLP.