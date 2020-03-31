🔥Diver Tom Daley keeping sharp with movement training from his own living room after Tokyo 2020 postponement🔥

British Olympian Tom Daley is keeping himself sharp by practising his diving routines in his living room.

On lockdown with husband Dustin Lance Black and his two-year-son Robbie due to the coronavirus pandemic, Daley, like the rest of the sporting world, has been tasked with keeping fitness levels up from home, posting daily workouts from his social media accounts.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will now be held between July 23 and August 8 in 2021, the 25-year-old will have to wait another year to add to his haul of two bronze medals collected in London 2012 and in Rio four years ago.

Until then, he plans to keep himself sharp from the comfort of his own home, posting a picture of himself practising routine movements in front of the sofa, writing: “Out of the pool but still working the movement patterns!”

On the Tokyo 2020 postponement, Daley recently said: “Fighting the coronavirus is far, far bigger than the Olympics.

“I’m used to working on a team in my sport and now I’ve been thrown together with the rest of the world with the same goal in mind. We will win this battle by working alongside each other.”