🔥Distraught mourners take over Staples Centre during Grammys following tragic death of Kobe Bryant🔥

Thousands of mourners ignored the Grammys being held inside the Staples Centre on Sunday night, as they gathered to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, hours after he was killed.

They gathered outside the ‘home’ of the LA Lakers legend, who was died earlier in the day alongside his 13-year-old daughter and several others, when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Flowers, wreaths, photos, candles and his Lakers jersey were laid, as emotional mourners were seen in floods of tears, comforting one another after the horrific events.

Children were seen writing notes and attaching them to bouquets of flowers, showing the vast devastation among Kobe’s expansive fanbase.

A giant notice was projected onto the side of the events space, that read: ‘In loving memory of Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020.’

The majority of the crowd appeared to be peaceful, even though some appeared to heckle Grammys attendees, all gussied up for the awards.

You’d never know arguably one of the biggest events in the entertainment industry calendar was going on inside, as preparations for Sunday night’s Grammys churned on, before the actual event took place and celebrities packed out the arena.

Inside, Kobe was honoured during Nipsey Hussle’s tribute, as John Legend and DJ Khaled directed guests to a projection of their faces on the screen following a performance of Nipsey’s tune Higher.

Basketball legend Bryant was killed aged 41 in a helicopter crash on Sunday, 26 January; his 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, which took the lives of all nine people on board.

Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was following in the footsteps of her LA Lakers father and attending basketball practice.

Celebrities flocked to social media in the hours after the news broke to share their sadness and shock, while John Legend and DJ Khaled performance tribute to Nipsey Hussle also featured an image of Kobe.





