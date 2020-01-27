🔥Distinctive wines of Burgundy and Bordeaux could be lost forever, as climate change forces grape change🔥

The distinctive flavours of wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux and other historic regions are likely to be lost forever due to climate change, scientists have warned.

A new study predicts that in order to cope with rising temperatures, producers will be forced to abandon species of grape they have relied on for centuries.

It means that the dry, delicate tones associated with the Pinot Noir used to make red Burgundies may have to be replaced by the more full-bodied Syrah, or spicy Grenache.

Meanwhile world-famous labels in the Bordeaux area, such as Chateau Latour or Chateau Margaux, could be forced to replace their rich and complex blends of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot with a more meaty Mourvedre.

The researchers at the University of British Columbia say that if the climate warms by two degrees – in line with current trends – more than 50 per cent of the world’s current wine-growing regions will be lost by the end of the century.

However, they believe the damage can be mitigated to around one quarter if producers replace their current grape varieties with species that perform better in the heat.