🔥Dissident smuggler Aidan Grew at centre of £215m dirty cash probe🔥

Wealthy dissident smuggler Aidan Grew is at the centre of a £215m money laundering probe.

Security sources have linked the convicted IRA bomber turned millionaire crime boss to the cross-border scam which led to eight arrests and raids on properties in Belfast, Ballymena, Banbridge, Newry and Omagh.

Following the searches, the PSNI confirmed the investigation is the second biggest money laundering operation ever uncovered in the UK.

At the heart of the scam is 63-year-old Grew from Blackwater, Co Armagh, who also served a jail sentence for evading duty on millions of illegal cigarettes smuggled into Northern Ireland from China.

He is suspected of using middle-men to set up front companies through which his millions of pounds of dirty cash is laundered.

“Grew is all over this investigation,” a security source told Sunday Life. “He is too high profile to have any of the money he makes from smuggling pass through his own hands, so he uses middle-men to pay others to set up front companies to do it.

“He has been paying another dissident republican from Co Tyrone to find people to become directors of these front companies.”