🔥Disney’s Mulan Remake Has Screened, See What People Are Saying🔥

Walt Disney Studios has been enjoying a string of smash hits that have spawned from live-action versions of their animated classics. This has led to updated versions of films like The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Cinderella finding audiences in a new generation. And the trend isn’t going to stop any time soon, especially if Disney keeps finding the critical and commercial success that so far has greeted these endeavors.

In a few weeks, Niki Caro’s live-action Mulan will test the waters are theaters, breathing new life into the 1998 story of a daughter who poses as a soldier to fight in China’s army to spare her ailing parent. The movie recently began screening for press, and the initial reactions to Mulan seem very positive.

Let’s kick off with Erik Davis of Fandango, who states:

#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It’s definitely its own thing, which I dug – a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020

Collider Video’s Wendy Lee Szany also calls it a “great re-telling” of the original film, adding:

The cast of Mulan is fantastic in the film. There are lots of little moments that nods to the animated that’ll make the fans happy. Very beautiful & epic cinematography. It had more fantastical elements than I expected. Overall, a great re-telling of the animated and very fun ????????— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) March 10, 2020

Angie Han of Mashable addresses the lack of music that might have concerned some fans, saying:

#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is ????????????— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

In fact, you have to dig pretty deep to find any Tweets with negative reactions to Niki Caro’s Mulan, as most praise the film’s heart, epic battle choreography, and sense of faith to the original animated feature that many grew up on.

I’ve seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney’s best live action reboot. I think it’s also Disney’s first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro’s direction is just breathtaking.— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 10, 2020

This bodes very well for the potential box office of Mulan for Walt Disney Studios, even though the company has to be concerned with the effects of the global Coronavirus, and how that could prevent patrons from attending screenings… particularly in China. We don’t yet have full statistics for how the disease is affecting box office performance, but Disney’s decision to push ahead with the release of Mulan, and not delay the film’s opening like James Bond’s No Time To Die, shows a level of confidence in the movie’s ability to perform in the market.

Look for Niki Caro’s Mulan when it rides into theaters on March 27. And to stay up to date on all of this year’s releases, bookmark our 2020 release calendar, and check it often.