🔥Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward🔥

Is anyone else daydreaming about spooky season already? Well, here’s some good news: the Hocus Pocus sequel has found its director. Whispers of a continuation to the 1993 classic have been in talks for years, but it looks like it’s now officially moving forward for Disney+ with Hairspray director Adam Shankman on board to helm.

Adam Shankman most recently directed the 2019 rom-com What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson, and is also attached to Disney’s Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. He has found success with making musicals and comedy projects such as Rock of Ages, Bedtime Stories, A Walk To Remember and The Wedding Planner. Now the question is what the vision for Hocus Pocus 2 will be.

Workaholics writer and producer Jen D’Angelo is writing the script, and Lynn Harris (The Notebook, The Shallows) is producing, per Variety. There have been many rounds of talk about a Hocus Pocus sequel for so many years that’s it’s tough to decipher what fans can expect from the Halloween movie. Last we heard, the script does include the central three Salem witches from the original as characters in the movie.

Back in November, Sarah Jessica Parker said that she, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy had signed on to star in Hocus Pocus 2, adding “Now we wait.” This followed a previous version of the project in development at Disney Channel with a new cast that Midler publicly looked down upon.

Other cast members have also shared their interest in reprising their roles in another Hocus Pocus movie. Thora Birch, who was nine at the time of the original movie’s release, is down to reprise her role of Dani in a sequel. Here’s what she said about Hocus Pocus 2 last month:

I’m excited for it. They’ve been talking about this reboot for five years. I’m excited to see what it all looks like. I know a little bit about a couple of ideas for stories, but I don’t know where it’s all going to fall at the end of the day.

Could it be a full-on reunion? Doug Jones has previously spoken out about the possibility of playing Billy Butcherson again too! Back in 2018, much of the original cast came back together to celebrate 25 years since its release – though most of the child actors are no longer working in Hollywood.

1993’s Hocus Pocus was helmed by Kenny Ortega before he went on to direct the High School Musical and Descendant movies for Disney Channel. When the movie originally hit theaters in July 1993, it didn’t make much money, but it has become a staple and tradition during Halloween time.

The report doesn’t clear up whether Adam Shankman will start production on Hocus Pocus 2 or Enchanted 2 first. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Disney+ content!