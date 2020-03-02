🔥Disney’s Artemis Fowl Trailer Gives Josh Gad A Wild New Look🔥

Artemis Fowl was a popular book series that got its start nearly 20 years ago. Now Disney is bringing the story to the screen, and we now have the film’s first trailer, more than a year after the first teaser was released. It basically looks like kid-James Bond with magic, which is hardly the worst idea for a movie.

The new Artemis Fowl trailer reveals a lot of details about the upcoming film, including just how different the film will be from the books that inspired it. It does, however, have Josh Gad a a filthy giant dwarf, so there’s that. Check it out.

The trailer shows Artemis Fowl discovering that his father has been captured, and also learning that his father is believed to be a master thief. Except that what dad has been stealing are apparently magical items that are dangerous to the rest of the world. It’s now fallen to young Artemis Fowl to use his father’s tools, and some help from a couple of faeries, to save his dad.

More to come…