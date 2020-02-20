🔥Disneyland’s Upcoming Avengers Campus Is Getting Interest from An Actual Avenger🔥

With Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge now complete, at least for now, the focus at Disneyland Resort has now shifted across the plaza to Disney California Adventure and the upcoming Avengers Campus, the new Marvel themed land that is set to open later this year. From everything we’ve learned the new land is going to try to immerse guests in the world of Marvel in the same way Galaxy’s Edge does for Star Wars. We learned a bit more about what the land will have in store for us recently when a casting call went out for stunt performers who will play a collection of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and one actual Avengers is apparently “interested” in getting a job as a cast member.

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to respond to the news that Disneyland was hiring Avengers. Apparently, he’s willing to reprise his role if there’s good money in the gig. He’s not busy.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Mark Ruffalo’s Incredible Hulk will be needed, as the official casting call specifically lists, Black Widow, Black Panther, Captain America, and Spider-Man as characters that will be needed for the new stunt show, alongside an unnamed “villain” character. Of course, making Mark Ruffalo look like the Hulk as part of a live show is just the sort of challenge I’d love to see Walt Disney Imagineering take on.

We have few details about this planned show outside of this casting announcement, but concept art of the new Avengers Campus appears to show live performers running around the rooftops of the building that make up the Avengers Campus, so this appears to be a show that you’ll be able to see while standing around in the land, rather than something on a stage that you’ll be seated for. There is an announced Doctor Strange show planned for the land that is set to be a more traditional theater experience.

And these live performers will be in addition to the new “stunt animatronics” that have been shown off for Avengers Campus as well. We know that Spider-Man will be literally leaping between buildings. It seems quite possible that a live show like this may use a combination of live performers and the animatronics to pull off some truly spectacular superhero like moves.

The Avengers Campus will also include a Spider-Man themed attraction and an Ant-Man brew pub spot for food. An E-Ticket Avengers Quinjet attraction is planned for the land’s Phase 2 and has an as yet unspecified opening date.

We don’t know exactly when Phase 1 of Avengers Campus will open either, beyond the fact that it will happen sometime this year. With new performers being hired now it seems like the opening is in sight. There will certainly be a lot of practice and rehearsals needed before the stunt show is ready to go, but Disneyland likely wouldn’t be looking to hire just yet if it wasn’t ready to start that process soon.

If you might be the right person to become a superhero, applications are being taken until March 4 and you can find the job listing here.