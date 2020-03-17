🔥Disneyland Shutdown Ends Super Fan’s 2,995 Day Streak🔥

A California man’s 2,995 day streak of Disneyland visits has been ended due to Disney‘s decision to shut down their popular Anaheim, CA park in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Jeff Reitz, 47, has made a trip to the Magic Kingdom every day for over eight years, but the shutdown has abruptly and unfortunately put an end to his impressive run. He’s made it very clear that “the streak’s been ended” and that he won’t look to resume consecutive day visiting goals any longer.

It may be a sad day for the Hunting Beach resident, but he seems to be looking on the bright side of things. In a conversation with The Daily Breeze, Reitz said:

I’m still looking forward to coming back and having more fun, but it won’t be that consecutive count anymore. On the negative side, I didn’t get to chose the end. But on the positive side, I didn’t have to choose the end.

Disneyland is set to reopen at the beginning of April, though growing concerns over the coronavirus could potentially extend the park’s closure indefinitely. It isn’t the only hit Disney’s facing from the outbreak, either, with the company being forced to delay multiple films, such as The New Mutants and the live-action remake of Mulan. Meanwhile, production on all of their upcoming Marvel shows for Disney+ have been halted for at least two weeks as the situation is monitored. It was announced earlier today that Marvel’s Black Widow will also be delayed indefinitely.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 190,000 people and killed 7,500 worldwide. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic last week, resulting in many countries responding with strict travel bans and extensive disaster relief. There’ve been 4,800 cases and 93 deaths in the United States, and President Trump has placed heavy restrictions on travel to most European countries.

Circling back to the Mouse House, though, and we’ll let you know as soon as their parks reopen.