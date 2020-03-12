Disneyland is the happiest place on earth, but guests will have to finds a new place to find their joy, at least for the next couple of weeks, because after closing the Disney parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Walt Disney Company announced this afternoon that starting tomorrow, Walt Disney’s original park, Disneyland, as well as Disney California Adventure, will be closed until the end of March.

In a statement posted to online, Disneyland Resort says the decision came after California governor Gavin Newsom this morning stated that public gatherings of more than 250 people should be avoided. Disneyland Resort has decided to abide by the executive order, and will be closing after the park closes for business today.

Read the full statement below.

More to come…