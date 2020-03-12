FILE PHOTO: The Disneyland logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed Disney is shown near the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, starting on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at the parks, the statement said.