Disney theme parks in america and France are closing their doors amid growing fears on the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Walt Disney Company said three members of staff had tested positive for the condition in France and that resorts in Paris and in the us will shut this weekend before end of the month.

The business said the measure was in “a good amount of caution and in the very best interest of our guests and cast members” because the Covid-19 virus spreads all over the world.

When you have booked any occasion to 1 of Disney’s theme parks, here’s how you may get a refund for the trip abroad.

Which Disney theme parks have already been closed?

The business is shutting its theme parks as a precaution through the coronavirus outbreak (AFP via Getty Images)

The theme parks affected are Disneyland Paris Resort in France and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

However, the business stated its hotels at both of these resorts would “remain open until further notice”.

They added: “The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris will stay open.”

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, this month may also be shutting, relative to the governor of California’s executive order.

The business added that the hotels at their California resort will stay open until Monday, March 16, while Downtown Disney will remain open.

Just how long will the parks be shut?

The parks in Florida and Paris will begin to shut “at the close of business on Sunday, March 15” with the closure likely to last before end of the month.

In California, the closure begins on the morning of Saturday, March 14 and can last before end of the month.

The hotels there will stay open until March 16.

MAY I get my cash back easily have any occasion booked?

Disney say “modification and cancellation” fees have already been waived before middle of April if customers desire to change the date of these booking.

They stated: “In the event that you hold a reservation at a Disney Hotel for arrivals until June 1, 2020, we’ve waived all modification and cancellation fees until April 15 and we have been offering you exactly the same price if you want to postpone your stay through October 15, 2020 (excluding transportation).”