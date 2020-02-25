🔥Disney slammed for making first official LGBTQ character in animated film a minor role and 'ugly'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Disney has created its first openly LGBTQ+ character which will feature in the upcoming Pixar film Onward, and ever since the internet has been reacting.

The animated character is called Officer Specter and is a cyclops police officer voiced by gay actress and producer Lena Waithe.

Specter’s role has been described as “vital to the emotional arc of the story” and see it as the entertainment company’s efforts to move the film industry forward.

But, others have said they do not think the role goes far enough.

Waithe has taken up the role as a lesbian cyclops cop in the new Disney Pixar movie Onward (PA)

The film is set in a fantasy world and follows two brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, as they try to bring their father back to life for 24 hours using magic.

Film producer Kori Rae told Yahoo Entertainment Officer Specter’s role came about organically. “It just kind of happened,” she said.

Disney Pixar’s Onward (2020) – In pictures

Director Dan Scanlon said: “It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world.”

However, a number of people have criticised the fact that Specter, who self-identifies as a lesbian and mentions she has a girlfriend in her scene, is only expected to appear in a single scene.

Animator Michael Pitts, better known online as Piemations, wrote on Twitter: “Disney makes single-scene minor character gay in hopes of getting the LGBTQ community to shut up. A literal cop-out.”

He added in a following tweet: “No I don’t think I’ll be seeing Onward.”

Jeremy Griggs from Geeks + Gamers also decried Disney in a video he produced for the platform.

In it, he mocks Disney Pixar for announcing the character with fanfare and says the character’s role was made so minor so it would not make a difference to the plot when it is edited out for the Chinese film market.

HuffPost writer Mary Papenfuss also had a problem with the character’s lack of screentime, writing: “A few problems: With just a single LGBTQ character, the modern world of “Onward” isn’t so modern.

“Officer Specter makes only a brief appearance in a single scene and refers once to her girlfriend.”

Papenfuss also goes on to attack what the character looks like, another fault popular among onliners.

“And though the film takes place in a ‘magical kingdom’ with ‘fantastical creatures,’ the other characters in the trailer all look pretty … normal.”

Some called the animated character “ugly” and pointed out other characters in the film they think are better suited to the role.

Despite the roasting, the film itself has received a lot of praise as a heartwarming, often heartrending, and overall entertaining watch.

And, while Officer Specter has fuelled a lot of debate, many hope it is a sign that a LGBTQ+ character will take up a leading role in the near future.

And there may already be signs of such a venture.

Rae and Scanlon said they were so impressed with Waithe they want to make a full film starring the actress and because of the comments some have speculated, there could be an Officer Specter spinoff.

Onward is set to be released in the UK on March 6.

The Standard has contacted Disney for comment.