🔥Disney Plus rumors: Rogue One prequel series to begin filming this year🔥

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 6: Diego Luna attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” Season 2 at Netflix Home Theater on February 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Filming on Disney Plus’ new Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series is rumored to begin this year, as revealed by actor Diego Luna in a new interview.Production on Disney Plus’ Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series is set to begin earlier than expected!Rogue One actor Diego Luna confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that the Disney Plus series is set to start filming later this year — this after the project was delayed with no explantation in 2019. Not only is filming set to begin this year, but Luna has already been given the chance to read through some scripts and is excited about this new project.Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor (Luna), who will join the droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) in a series which will explore their adventures in the years during the Rebellion before the events of Rogue One. While fans already know how Cassian and K-2SO’s stories end, the Disney Plus series will give viewers the chance to how they got to where we first met them in Rogue One through a look at the character’s early years.Little is known about the series aside from Luna and Tudyk’s involvement, though it has been reported that Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, has written the pilot for the series and will direct multiple episodes.Disney Plus has had great success with the other recent Star Wars projects, including its Disney Plus projects. After a breakout season, The Mandalorian is set to debut its second season in October 2020. Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor’s Obi Wan Kenobi series is reworking scripts and eyeing to begin production in 2021.In the meantime, Luna is keeping busy promoting the wildly popular Narcos: Mexico which returns for its second season Thursday, February 13 on Netflix.