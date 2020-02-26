🔥Disney Plus needs to make a Percy Jackson TV series🔥

Author Rick Riordan speak about his new book ‘MAGNUS CHASE & THE GODS OF ASGARD, BOOK 1, THE SWORD OF SUMMER’ to a full house Presented by Books & Books in collaboration with The Center for Literature & Writing at Miami Dade College Chapman Conference Center on October 10, 2015 in Miami, Florida We really want to see a TV show based on Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & The Olympians, and Disney Plus is the perfect place to make it happen.Disney Plus really, really, really needs to make a Percy Jackson TV series.That’s the thought I had while watching Logan Lerman in Amazon’s Hunters. As you recall, Lerman starred as Percy Jackson in the two 20th Century Fox movies that were based on the first two books of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series.We’ve been trying to get Netflix to make a Percy Jackson series for years now, and it looks like the stars could be aligning, but not at Netflix. Instead, it looks like Disney Plus is the perfect place for a Percy Jackson series.And, it looks like it could be possible! According to Inside The Magic, talks are happening between Disney and Riordan to bring a Percy Jackson series to life. That’s the good news!20th Century is now a part of Disney, but it looks like everything is developing very slowly, according to the report. So, that’s the bad news.Honestly, a Percy Jackson TV series would be a game-changer at Disney Plus. It’s the perfect story for Disney! It’s family-friendly, and most importantly, it’s an exciting adventure. Everyone would be on board with a show like that at Disney Plus.For those who don’t know, Percy Jackson & The Olympians is a five-book series that tells the story of Percy Jackson, a seemingly regular kid who finds out he’s actually a demigod, the son of Posiden. He, then, is sent to Camp Halfblood, where he meets a bunch of other demigods, and later, he goes on some quests. There’s much more to it than that, but you get the gist.If you’re a fan of Greek mythology, this is the story for you!I love this book series. There are millions and millions of fans around the world, and there’s no doubt a series based on these books would be awesome, especially if Disney is willing to put up all that coin to do it right.There are so many ways that this series could be turned into a series, as well. They could do a book each season. That’s probably the easiest way to do it, but a few books cover a lot more ground than others, so I could see them splitting those up over multiple seasons. I don’t know! Let Riordan and team of writers figure out all the details, but let’s just make it happen!I hope I don’t seem too greedy, but I’d also really like to watch a TV series based on the Heroes of Olympus, Riordan’s next five-book series set in the world of Percy Jackson. I actually like those books more than the Percy Jackson books, and there’s so much story that needs to be told.I’m also hoping for more adaptations of Riordan’s stories. There are many more that would make good TV shows and movies, and I’m hopeful that a streaming service like Disney Plus could bring them all to life.We’ll let you know more about the Percy Jackson TV series at Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more news!