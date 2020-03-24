🔥Disney Plus is the best new streaming service to watch right now🔥

Whether you’re homeschooling your little ones or growing bored of your current on-demand services, there’s a new streaming service about to shake up your TV schedule this spring.

Disney+ has launched in the UK with a colossal offering: you can expect more than 500 movies alongside 350+ series and a collection of 26 exclusive Disney+ Originals.

The new entertainment service will offer a massive range of content for the whole family, from big budget blockbusters like Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel movies to much-loved Disney series like Hannah Montana as well as brand new Disney Originals like the highly anticipated The Mandalorian as well as a host of spin-off series.

Subscribers will also be able to watch more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons, with Season 31 available to stream from November 2020.

Forget aimlessly surfing through channels every evening, Disney+ offers a whole new realm of streaming possibilities to dive into.

The best bit? It costs just £5.99 a month, or £59.99 for the year – but you can currently get a seven-day trial for free here.

Sign up today to begin watching instantly on your smartphone or smart TV, from classics like Cinderella and Sword in the Stone to more recent hits such as Frozen and the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King.

You’ll be able to settle down to high-quality, commercial-free viewing on up to four devices at once with the ability to make multiple downloads and get personalised recommendations.

Parents can opt to set up Kids Profiles for the little ones which are easy to navigate and allow access to age-appropriate content only.

The rest of the family can also enjoy their own profiles as Disney+ lets you create up to seven – enough for all the members of your household.

