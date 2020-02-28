🔥Disney Plus is reviving The Proud Family🔥

Disney Plus – Credit: Disney Disney Plus has shared the details on The Proud family revival currently in production, and it’s titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.The Proud Family is officially coming back!Disney announced the revival of the popular animated TV series, and it’s coming to Disney Plus. The revival is titled, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, according to a report from D23.The animated TV series covers the daily antics and life of the Proud Family: Penny Proud, her parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother, Suga Mama. Puff, the dog, will also be back in the new episodes.As many of you know, the series follows the Proud family through their ups and downs. The episodes cover day-to-day situations that many teenagers face in today’s society.The original series ran from 2001 to 2005, and there have two movies made, as well.We expect many of the characters to return for the Disney Plus revival, including Penny’s friends, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer. What’s even better is that Disney is bringing back the original cast, and they will once again be doing the voices of their characters in the revival, according to the report.Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, and Cedric the Entertainer will all be back to voice these characters, according to the report.The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder sounds exciting, and I can’t wait to see it streaming on Netflix. While waiting for the series to finish production, all previous episodes of the series will be available to stream on Disney Plus. There are two seasons of the series available to stream right now, along with The Proud Family Movie. Expect the other seasons to be added in the near future.Disney did not announce when we can expect to see the series. Based on the timing of the announcement, we don’t expect it will be added to Disney Plus before the end of the year, but anything is possible!Stay tuned for more news about The Proud Family.