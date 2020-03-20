🔥Disney Pixar’s Onward heading to VOD and Disney Plus early🔥

BAD DRAGON – In Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” Ian Lightfoot’s mom has his back—even when his hyperactive pet dragon, Blazey, is misbehaving. Featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the voice of Mom, and Tom Holland as the voice of Ian, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020. ©2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. If you missed out on Disney Pixar’s Onward in theaters before they all closed, there’s some great news. The movie is coming to VOD and Disney Plus earlier than expected.Onward had a chance to release in theaters, but within weeks we were stuck in our houses. If you had plans to see it and thought you’d have to wait until the current health pandemic was over, there’s some great news. Disney is releasing Onward on Digital and Disney Plus a lot earlier than expected.We’d previously expected Onward to head to Disney Plus in six to eight months. That would match releases for The Lion King and Toy Story 4.Then, Disney made the surprise announcement that Frozen II would head to Disney Plus earlier than expected. We hoped that the same would happen with other Disney movies, and Onward is the latest to receive the good news.Those who know they’ll want to buy it on Digital will be able to do so as of today, Mar. 20. It will be available to buy for $19.99 in the U.S. from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. There isn’t any word on whether this is going to extend to international purchases too, at this time.The movie will also be available on Disney Plus from April 3. Again, this is in the U.S. Those in Canada know that Frozen II didn’t arrive on the Sunday that U.S. viewers got it and had to wait a couple of extra days. The same may apply here.This news follows many other production studios releasing their movies on VOD early. Universal Pictures has The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma available to rent on Digital through various platforms. Bloodshot from Sony will arrive to buy on Digital from Mar. 24. Warner Brothers has also announced that Ben Affleck’s The Way will head to Digital earlier than initially planned.It’s not just happening to movies, either. Hulu released the first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere a day early.We probably won’t see a permanent change to the way movies are being released. This is likely just to factor in that movies can’t make it to theaters right now and people need some form of entertainment.Onward will be available on VOD tonight and on Disney Plus from April 3.