🔥Disney Is Helping Make Princess Themed Wedding Gowns, So Get Your Wallets Ready🔥

“Happily Ever After” has always been a staple of Disney movies. From Snow White’s kiss with the Prince in the studio’s first full-length feature to Princess Anna saying yes to Kristoff’s proposal during Frozen 2, Disney fairytales can serve as major wedding inspiration. And since Disney just announced a new collaboration with Allure Bridal, to-be brides can actually channel their favorite princess with exclusive wedding gowns.

Disney has announced that sixteen styles inspired by the likes of Princess Ariel, Jasmine, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Snow White, Aurora, Belle and Pocahontas are hitting select bridal boutiques shortly after the collection is unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April. Check out this Little Mermaid inspired mermaid dress:

Beautiful! Each wedding gown is specifically inspired by one Disney Princess. This one shared on the Disney Weddings Instagram certainly follows Ariel’s fashion sense with its shoulder-baring top and flowing mermaid-tail like bottom. Check out this first look at the Belle gown:

In the vein of the yellow dress the Beauty and the Beast princess dons in the most iconic scene of the movie, this wedding gown has off-the-shoulder sleeves and a more full dress. It’s just a sketch of the Belle look, but it seems as though rose embellishments are part of this gown. Here’s one more wedding gown soon available from Disney.

This one is inspired by Princess and the Frog’s Tiana, and it includes bayou-inspired vines all across the dress and thin straps. It certainly looks like this new collection has something for every taste. The collection will include a Platinum Collection priced between $3,500 and $10,000, and a more affordable selection costing between $1,200 and $2,500.

Seven of the 16 gowns will only be available exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal, which is located in New York and Toronto, Canada. The rest of the selection can soon be found in select bridal boutiques across the United States. Of course, Disney weddings are not always about the dress. The company also has 49 venues in Disney World ranging from ballrooms, gardens and even the Tower of Terror.

Over on Disney+, the streaming platform has continued its weekly television series called Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. The series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the dream weddings that take place at Disney Parks. New episodes are released on Disney+ every Friday. (You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now.)

Also hitting the platform in March is the original movie Stargirl and favorites like Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time.