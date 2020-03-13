The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Disney is shutting down its theme parks in Florida and Paris for just over a fortnight in addition to its iconic facility in Los Angeles over coronavirus fears.

The Walt Disney company said it was making the closures – which include suspending all new departures of its Cruise Line from Saturday until the end of the month – in “the best interest of guests”.

The Florida and Paris resorts will be temporarily shut from the close of business on Sunday.

Coronavirus fears continue to cause delays and cancellations within the tourism, film and events industry with many countries placing schools and social gatherings on lockdown.

The parks will be closed at least until the end of March (Getty Images)

The Covid-19 respiratory disease has infected more than 139,000 people around the world and killed more than 5,000 since it first emerged in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019. Seventy-thousand people have recovered.

The Walt Disney Company said: “In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.

“Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, though to the end of the month.

It added: “The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris will remain open.”

Cast members will be paid during the “closure period” and employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at the Walt Disney Studio, Walt Disney Television, and ESPN.

In a previous statement, the company said it will work with guests who wish to change or cancel visits and will provide refund to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period.

“We anticipate heavy call volume over the next few days and appreciate guest’ patience as we work hard to respond to all enquiries,” it said.

Travel booking platform Klook said it is rare for Disney to close its parks and it will not have been an easy choice.

Marketing director Simon Llanos added: “As with the cancellation of any event or gathering right now, closing all Disney parks would have been a difficult decision and not one that would have been taken lightly. It’s incredibly rare for Disney to close their parks, along with suspending new departures from its cruise line, and will not just impact anyone who had plans to attend the parks but also the merchant, making it a challenging call to make.

“The number of closures being announced, from high profile sporting events to festivals and gigs, shows the seriousness of the situation the world is in.

“As a global travel platform we have been impressed with how the travel industry has rallied around the world to have positive steps to help offer greater flexibility and reassurance to travellers, given the uncertainty we’re in.

“EasyJet dropping their change fee from today for both existing and new bookings is a welcome decision and will be widely appreciated.”

Many countries around the world have enforced social isolating policy to combat the strain with Italy closing all its schools, and non-essentials shops and Ireland stopping children’s lessons and cancelling large events which will attack crowds. The UK has not employed the same measures.

The US has also introduced new policies in light of the outbreak and President Donald Trump announced that foreign visitors who have been to continental Europe 14 days will be banned from entering America.