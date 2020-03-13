The hottest luxury and A List news

A large and glittering European premiere for Disney’s Mulan had been planned in London on Thursday night, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic the red carpet was scaled down and hand sanitisation stations were positioned as guests entered the cinema.

Mulan’s leading lady Liu Yifei, 32, posed for cameras in a black lace corset gown as she was joined on the red carpet by the movie’s director Niki Caro.

(Dave Benett)

The Chinese-American actress won the part after over 1000 other actresses who auditioned for the role. The story sees her save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army by disguising as a man to take his place.

(getty images)

Shortly after cast posed for pictures on the red carpet, Disney announced that the film’s March 27th release date would be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Director Niki Caro also posted a statement on Instagram addressing the delay.

(getty images)

“We are so excited to share this film with the world” she wrote, “but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

She added, “Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together.”

Early reactions to the film have been positive, with critics calling it one of the ‘best live action reboots’ and praising Liu Yifei’s performance.