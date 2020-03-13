Hollywood has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, as not merely are movies which were likely to hit theaters being pushed back on the calendar, but projects which were amid or gearing around roll cameras experienced to regulate their respective timetables. Just to illustrate, Disney has announced that the live-action THE TINY Mermaid remake and six other movies experienced their productions turn off.

Joining THE TINY Mermaid in being delayed are Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, THE FINAL Duel, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk. The latter two movies were in preproduction, as the others were either near beginning principal photography or in the center of it. Here’s what Disney said in a statement (via THR):

While there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after taking into consideration the current environment and the very best interests of our cast and crew, your choice has been created by us to pause production on a few of our live-action films for a short while. We will continue steadily to measure the situation and restart the moment feasible.